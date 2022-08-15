Manchester United are expected to step up their transfer activity in light of their 4-0 humiliation against Brentford on Saturday. Erik ten Hag not only saw his team struggle to find the back of the net, but also to create clear cut chances despite holding 65% possession.

Apart from strengthening the midfield, the Dutch coach has prioritised signing a forward this summer, with Ajax star Antony on top of his wanted list. The Brazil international has welcomed interest from the Red Devils while insisting he is happy with the Eredivisie champions.

Ten Hag pushed United to make contact with Ajax over a move for Antony, but the Premier League giants baulked at the Dutch club's hefty £70 million demand. However, the 20-time English champions' desperate situation could still see them make a move for the exciting Brazilian.

"Will Ten Hag call me? No idea. He has to discuss this with my agents, I'm focused on here. What will come will come, we will see," Antony told NOS after helping Ajax to a 6-1 win over Groningen at the weekend.

"I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute. So I am loving this city and this club."

United are exploring other options with PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Bologna forward Marco Arnautovic also linked with moves to Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo remains Ten Hag's sole option at number nine at the moment, with Anthony Martial currently sidelined by injury.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's desire to strengthen his midfield is gathering momentum, with the club close to signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. United have reached an agreement with the Serie A club over a £15.2 million fee for the French midfielder as talks over personal terms continue.

"Manchester United want to push for Adrien Rabiot as new round of talks will take place soon with his mother and agent Veronique. All parties involved are now really confident to get the deal done," Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote. "Juventus are waiting as €17/18m deal has been already agreed."

Ten Hag lost midfielders Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata this summer, with Christian Eriksen the only addition in midfield thus far. FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong remains the former Ajax manager's top midfield target, but his unwillingness to move to Old Trafford has put a halt to proceedings.