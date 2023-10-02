Following Antony's return to Manchester United training, his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin has released a new statement.

Three women, including Cavallin, have accused Antony of assault. Amid a police investigation ongoing against Antony, the Brazilian striker was put on special leave at Manchester United. However, Antony rejoined the Red Devils' first-team activities on Friday.

Police investigations against Antony

The case against Antony is being handled by both Greater Manchester Police and Brazilian authorities. It is understood that Antony was grilled for around five hours by Greater Manchester Police this week to discuss their ongoing investigation. Even the officials in Sao Paulo are looking into the complaints against him.

Cavallin's new statement

Soon after Antony rejoined the Manchester United squad, Cavallin's lawyers released a statement on behalf of their client.

"Gabriela Cavallin's attorneys inform that the crimes committed by the player are still being investigated by the Manchester Police and also the Brazilian Police, which is why we believe that he will soon be sent to court, where he will have to face a trial.

"It seems obvious to us that fallacies would be created with the intention of the team bringing him back to training," read Cavallin's statement.

🚨🗣️ Press Release: "It seems obvious to us that LIES would be created in order to get the team to bring him BACK to training"



"Gabriela Cavallin's lawyers advise that the crimes committed by the player are still under investigation by the Manchester Police and the Brazilian… pic.twitter.com/WakpvalMn1 — UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) October 1, 2023

As per various news reports, Antony voluntarily met with the Greater Manchester Police last week to face allegations that he attacked his former girlfriend. Meanwhile, it is also understood that Cavallin is expected to fly to England from Brazil next week to be interviewed by Greater Manchester Police over her claims.

🚨📸| NEW:



Antony has been pictured leaving a police station after five hours of grilling over his ex's claims. Antony is said to have voluntarily headed to Police to face allegations that he attacked his former lover, Gabriela Cavallin. [Sun] #MUFC 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WEJO2cFXRq — Red Central (@RedCentrall) September 29, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Gabriela Cavallin, who has accused Antony of assaulting her, is expected to fly to England from Brazil next week to be interviewed by Greater Manchester Police over her claims. #MUFC [@hirstclass] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) September 27, 2023

Earlier, Cavallin had asked Manchester United to suspend Antony and part ways with the striker, just like they did with Mason Greenwood.

"Antony must be taken off the pitch. It's disappointing that he's still allowed to play while an investigation is underway. I'm absolutely devastated by this whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can't know what they know now and do nothing. He has to be suspended.

"I will not give up. People need to be held accountable. It doesn't matter what profession or how famous someone might be. If they took action against his teammate, I don't see why Antony should be treated differently," said Cavallin in an interview.

Allegations against Antony

Cavallin accused Antony of assaulting her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023. She claimed that Antony headbutted her, threw a glass at her, and threatened to push her out of a moving vehicle – all on separate occasions.

After Cavallin's allegations, two more women came forward with similar accusations against Antony - Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

De Freitas, who is a student and influencer, reportedly filed a complaint against Antony last year in May, claiming she needed medical attention after an encounter with the Manchester United player in Sao Paulo. She claimed that Antony attacked her when they were in his car following a visit to a nightclub in Sau Paulo.

Lana, who is a banker, made allegations against Antony for pressuring her to have sex with him by pushing her against a wall. In the process, Lana banged her head on the wall.

Manchester United's poor run

Even though Antony was spotted at Old Trafford, he was not a part of Manchester United's matchday squad against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford, their fourth defeat in six matches in all competitions.

Following the Red Devils' loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, head coach Erik ten Hag admitted key forward Marcus Rashford "can do better".

The out-of-form forward has struggled to find his best form this season, having scored just one goal and making two assists in eight matches in all competitions.

"I think he knows he can do better than he's doing now. I'm sure it'll come. He works hard, he will finish and it will come. It's not automatic," said Ten Hag.