Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly asking for his wages to be increased to €600k per week, if the club wants him to stay. The Frenchman is reportedly already thinking of renegotiating a new contract with the club, after a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid has fallen through.

It is no secret that Pogba was one of the major targets of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. However, Los Blancos failed to cough up the cash and were not able to come to an agreement to secure Pogba's services over the last summer transfer window. Despite being linked with the club for the past year, no deal has been made for one reason or another.

The transfer may still happen in the future, but with Zidane's situation at Real Madrid very unstable, Pogba needs to cover his bases. No one can be certain if Zidane will last until the next transfer window, considering the club's treatment of their last two managers. If Zidane is replaced, the next manager may not have Pogba in his plans.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has also complicated Pogba's situation. According to Tuttosport, both Real Madrid and Italian Champions Juventus have shifted their focus on the Tottenham star. Eriksen's contract runs out next summer, and a free transfer deal looks a lot more practical than the astronomical costs it would require to sign Pogba. Even though both clubs have money to spend, no one can look away from an economically sound deal.

As such, Pogba and his high profile agent, Mino Raiola, have changed their strategy. Instead of looking for a good deal away from Old Trafford, they are now looking for a better deal to stay. It is believed that Pogba will be asking for wages that are even higher than what Cristiano Ronaldo is earning at Juventus (€577).

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to these reports. Pogba's contract with Manchester United runs out in 2021. As such, he still has two seasons to prove his worth.