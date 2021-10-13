Manchester United will be without their first choice defensive pairing for their game against Leicester City on Saturday after Raphael Varane picked up an injury while playing for France. The former Real Madrid defender was replaced in the first half of Les Bleus' 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League final.

Initially, the injury was not expected to be a major one after Varane was seen walking out of the pitch without any assistance. However, the Red Devils have now confirmed that it was a groin injury that could see the Frenchman miss at least a "few weeks" of game time.

Varane will join fellow center-back Harry Maguire on the sidelines after the latter suffered an ankle injury prior to the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to turn to Victor Lindelof, who had replaced Maguire in the squad and Eric Bailly for the game against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

"Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club," United said via a statement on Tuesday. "He will be out for a few weeks."

While Varane is certain to be out for a few weeks, the timeline for Maguire's return remains unclear. The England international could return following the game against the Foxes having missed two games prior to the international break.

Solskjaer will hope that he can have at least one of his first choice center backs back in the squad at the earliest with a number of crucial games coming up fast. The 20-time English champions face Atlanta in the Champions League after their league visit to Leicester, and then welcome arch rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford on Oct. 24.

The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Chelsea and one point behind second placed Liverpool. United will be favourites against Brendan Rodgers' side, who are struggling in 13th place having won just two of their opening seven games.