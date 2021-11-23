Mauricio Pochettino looks to be edging closer to the exit door at Paris Saint-Germain with the Argentine keen to take over the reins at Manchester United. The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and are now seeking a replacement and have identified a number of targets.

Michael Carrick is expected to take over for the upcoming games as the club seek out an interim manager at least until the end of the campaign before making a more long-term appointment. United were unsure if any of their main targets will be able to join the club midway through a campaign.

However, according to Spanish publication Marca, PSG players believe Pochettino is on his way out as he is keen to become the next Red Devils boss. He is ready to quit the Parc des Princes midway through his first full season with the club and take over at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

Zinedine Zidane, who was previously linked with United, has been touted as the replacement for the Argentine coach with the former Real Madrid boss ready to get back into management. The Frenchman is no stranger to managing big egos like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - one of Pochettino's main problems - having managed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale while in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pochettino, according to Duncan Castles, has already started negotiations with United with regards to joining the club this month. The 20-time English champions will have to trigger the former Tottenham Hotspur manager's release clause in order to sign him before the end of the current campaign.

The PSG coach remains United's top target to replace Solskjaer, but they do have a number of other candidates on their wanted list. Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag have been spoken about, but the duo are currently committed to their respective clubs and are not looking to leave midway through the campaign.