Manchester United's defensive midfielder, Nemanja Matic. feels that club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be held responsible for their slow start this season. The Serbian footballer signed with Man United in 2017. So far this season, Matic has featured for a mere 22 minutes in total, as he made a substitute appearance against Southampton in the Premier League. The Red Devils had to stay content with a 1-1 draw in this away match.

Currently, Manchester United is placed 8th in the Premier League table with only a single win to their name. The victory came in their opening game against Chelsea at Old Trafford, where the home team won 4-0. Since then, the Red Devils have drawn two matches and lost one to Crystal Place by a 1-2 margin. The last time Manchester United won the Premier League title was in 2013. Since then, they seem to have lost their glorious touch.

Before Serbia's European Qualifier game against Portugal, Matic reportedly told Fox Sports that Solskjaer should prepare a team that only aims for victory. If his team doesn't win the Premier League, it has to be the manager's responsibility, the Serbian feels. Matic is not happy with his coach's decision of benching him in favour of the 22-years old Scott McTominay, who partnered with Paul Pogba in the central midfield in all four games that the United played this season.

The Serbian footballer certainly respects Solskjaer's decision but indeed he is looking for an opportunity to prove the Norwegian manager wrong and he said that clearly during the interview.

Matic went on to claim that he discussed the matter of his exclusion from the starting eleven with his manager and he believes that there is no love lost in their relationship. The Serbian midfielder believes in his hard work and he is confident in proving himself on the pitch whenever he gets an opportunity to serve his team.

Manchester United will next face Leicester City in a home game after the international break. Brendan Rodgers' team is currently unbeaten in the league and will aim to secure all three points against the Red Devils. The Foxes are placed number 3 in the Premier League table with 8 points to their name.