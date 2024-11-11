Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as world champions South Africa returned to the top of the world rankings with a 32-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Springboks, however, had to withstand a fierce second-half onslaught from a Scotland side that lost lock Scott Cummings to a new 20-minute red card early on.

Scotland stayed in touch through Finn Russell's boot, with the fly-half's fifth penalty reducing the Springboks' lead to just four points at 19-15 heading into the last quarter.

Nevertheless, Scotland were unable to manage a try for the second straight game against South Africa.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth was outstanding in a man-of-the-match display as the veteran lock led the team in place of regular captain Siya Kolisi, whose inclusion on a star-studded bench was a sign of South Africa's enviable strength in depth.

Mapimpi struck twice in the first half as South Africa, fresh from adding this year's Rugby Championship title to their back-to-back World Cup triumphs, led 19-9 at the break.

Scotland pressed hard before Handre Pollard scored South Africa's first points of the second period with a clutch 65th-minute penalty.

The fly-half's shot from in front of the posts seven minutes from time then left the Springboks' two scores ahead before, in the closing moments, Jasper Wiese powered over for a try from a scrum as South Africa completed a ninth win in a row over Scotland.

"Scotland are a quality side to play against," Etzebeth told TNT Sports. "They really gave us some issues in the first half.

"In the end the score-line flatters us a bit."

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend took pride in his side's performance, although he was frustrated by their failure to score a try in a "hugely physical" game.

"We matched South Africa for a lot of the game and we were down to 14 for 20 minutes," he told the BBC. "I thought the team looked mentally strong.

"A couple of skill errors cost us and we didn't get the rub of the green with decisions, clearly. South Africa then showed their power in the last 10 minutes."

South Africa knew they would be back atop the rankings with a win in their November opener after Ireland lost 23-13 to New Zealand in Dublin on Friday.

Scotland were fresh from thrashing Fiji 57-17 last weekend, but lost 18-3 to South Africa during the 2023 World Cup in France.

South Africa took just four minutes to open the scoring on Sunday when Pollard's superb kick-pass found the unmarked Mapimpi.

Scotland were reduced to 14 men when Cummings was sin-binned for an illegal neck roll, with the second row later permanently excluded following a video review.

But under the 20-minute red card trial, Scotland were back to full strength 20 minutes later when Max Williamson replaced Cummings.

Despite the disruption, two Russell penalties edged Scotland 6-5 ahead.

But the Springboks hit back in the 30th minute when prop Thomas du Toit scored his maiden Test try after powering over from a scrappy line-out.

Russell again cut the Springboks' lead but they pulled clear again before half-time.

Andre Esterhuizen carried off a huge South Africa scrum before the ball came to Willie le Roux, with the experienced full-back's delightful chip into the arms of Mapimpi paving the way for a converted try.

Scotland thought they had a try of their own when Ben White rounded off a fine move but the scrum-half's score was disallowed for centre Huw Jones' knock-on in the build-up.

Russell's fourth penalty left Scotland in sight of the Springboks at 12-19 behind.

Rassie Erasmus then deployed the latest version of his celebrated 'Bomb Squad' as a raft of replacements, including Kolisi, came off the bench, with Etzebeth the only starting Springbok forward left on the field.

Yet it was Scotland who then threatened a try only for Matt Fagerson to knock on in front of the posts after South Africa-born wing Duhan van der Merwe was hammered in the tackle by Etzebeth.

Mapimpi was sin-binned as Scotland kept pressing but the Springboks held firm.