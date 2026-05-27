Marc Louvion spent years waiting tables at $10 (£7.90) an hour, living with his parents in France, convinced he was one idea away from building the next billion-dollar company. He was wrong. Repeatedly.

The 32-year-old French developer, known online as Marc Lou, told Starter Story that he failed roughly 30 startups before landing on a product that now generates over $1 million (£790,000) a year with zero employees and profit margins of around 91%.

'I failed 30 startups and I didn't build anything,' he said. 'I didn't save any money. I didn't create anything that would last.'

Louvion graduated from the Université de Technologie de Troyes in 2016 with a computer science degree. While his classmates took engineering jobs in Paris, he spent a year building a dating app for sports fans. There was no business plan and no way to finish it. He binned the code and moved to South Korea.

Five Years of Failed Ventures and a $0 Bank Balance

In Seoul, a friend recruited him for a VC-backed AI startup in 2017. Neither founder knew how to market the product. Six months of work produced zero customers.

'I didn't have any salary. I didn't have any savings. I was like broke like crazy,' Louvion said. He and his girlfriend were sharing a 12-square-metre flat with cockroaches in the bathroom.

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A stint selling couples' gloves on the street shifted about 30 units and almost no money. But a marketer he met told him to try selling a product before building it. Louvion cold-emailed escape room businesses in Australia and landed a 42-minute call with one owner. She agreed to pay.

'I'm sweating,' he recalled of the moment. 'I make her confirm. I was like, are you sure?'

That lead-generation tool grew to $4,000 (£3,160) a month. He moved to Bali. Then COVID hit and his client base — physical businesses — vanished overnight.

Back in France at 28, newly married and earning nothing, Louvion broke down. One morning he started crying without warning, then punched through his parents' wall four times. He then took a software engineering job paying $9,000 (£7,110) a month — nine times what he had been making.

A Firing, a Fresh Start, and ShipFast's $40K First Month

Six months later, the company let him go.

'The moment I get fired, I build my new identity,' he said. 'I'm going to be an entrepreneur again but this time I'll do things differently. I will never spend months [sic] on a product. I will never raise money.'

He shipped six products in seven months — a habit tracker, a movie recommendation app, a landing page generator. None earned more than $1,000 (£790) a month. But the repetition revealed a pattern: every project required the same setup. DNS, payments, login systems. He bundled that groundwork into a reusable code template called ShipFast.

'I told my wife, maybe we'll make 100 bucks, that would be nice,' he said. He launched ShipFast on Product Hunt on 31 August 2023. Within 48 hours, it earned $6,000 (£4,740). By the end of the first month, revenue hit $40,000 (£31,600), according to Digital Mirai.

Revenue climbed to $50,000 (£39,500) a month, then surged after viral YouTube videos peaked it at $135,000 (£106,700) in a single month. Product Hunt named Louvion its Maker of the Year for 2023.

Over $1M in 2025 Across 15 Income Streams

In a January 2026 edition of his Just Ship It newsletter, Louvion disclosed that he earned $1,032,000 (£815,300) in 2025 across 15 income streams — 20% less than 2024, though he called the trade-off worthwhile for better balance.

ShipFast and a companion product, CodeFast, each generate around $20,000 (£15,800) a month. A newer analytics tool called DataFast has reached $15,800 (£12,480) in monthly recurring revenue with nearly 1,000 paying customers. He also began investing $15,000 (£11,850) a week into the S&P 500 in early 2025, producing $147,000 (£116,100) in returns by year-end.

More than 7,200 developers have purchased ShipFast since launch. Louvion still operates alone.

'Each failure is not a failure if you don't give up,' he said. 'Each failure is a learning or a frustration for a future success. It's just a matter of making small bets.'