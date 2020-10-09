Mariah Carey talked about racism during Thursday's interview with Andy Cohen and revealed that her son was bullied by a "white supremacist."

The singer talked about her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," when she touched on a serious discussion about racism. She said she reads excerpts from her book about her first-hand experience with racial discrimination to help her kids understand what is happening in the world.

"I'm reading chapters to them that are helping to illustrate my encounters with racism, and how they can then have a greater understanding, and ultimately a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself," Carey said during a video interview on "Watch What Happens Live."

The 50-year-old artist then shared that her 9-year-old son, Moroccan, whom she calls Rocky, recently experienced racism.

"Rocky just got bullied the other day by a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend," Carey revealed and called it "insane" that "this is the world we live in."

In the same interview, the singer admitted that it was a "struggle" for her being biracial. Carey's mother is of Irish descent and her father was from an African-American and Afro-Venezuelan lineage. She said the "only reason she was aware so early on that "there was such a thing as race" was because "it became a subject of humiliation" for her when she was a child.

Carey recalled a "traumatic moment" when she was young wherein she was bullied by a group of girls whom she thought were her friends. She said she had her 9-year-old daughter, Monroe, listen to the audiobook about that part in her book. The young girl was shocked to learn of her mum's experience.

"I let her hear that. And it was really sweet, she goes, 'Mommy, those girls, they feel so bad now. I bet they wish they could be your friend,'" she recalled adding that it "was so insightful" for someone so young to be able to say that.

Carey said her memoir "is a survivor's story" which tells her fans and readers something they do not know about her.