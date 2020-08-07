Mariah Carey's estranged sister has accused their mother of sexual assault and abuse when she was a child as well as subjecting her to satanic rituals. Alison Carey made wake of these accusations in a summons she had filed with the New York Supreme Court in February.

The accusations brought into light how their mother, Patricia Carey, now 83 - had allegedly allowed strange men to engage in sexual acts with her when she was just 10 years old. She claims her mother also made her watch other people perform sexual acts with adults and children.

According to Fox News, 57-year-old Alison spoke of satanic worship meetings and ritual sacrifices that involved sexual activities such as forcible touching-- which usually occurred between the early witching hours of 2am and 4am. She recalled how "everyone would wear long robes with black hoods." However, the identities of the men involved in her allegations are still unknown to this day.

Alison has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, along with anxiety and depression. These are what caused her to misuse both legal and illegal drugs in her attempt to suppress the horrific memories she had to endure during her childhood. Alison's mental health had gone on a downward spiral and was provided with professional counselling.

In the documents filed by the older Carey sister, she "demands compensatory money damages for immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress."

Alison was arrested twice for prostitution within just a 10-week span in 2005 where Mariah reportedly reached out and paid for her rehab at the time. In 2016, she was arrested again after getting busted in an undercover operation with a prostitution ring in upstate New York . Local police said she solicited money in exchange for sex from an undercover cop posing as a client. She has also tested positive for HIV and is said to have lost all her teeth. The troubled sister is currently desperate to find ways to get the money she needs to have them fixed.

Sadly, Alison has been estranged from famous sister Mariah and their former opera singer Irish-American mother. A representative of the iconic singer said Mariah had spent "hundreds of thousands of dollars supporting Alison and her children."