Former US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that American officials are discussing the use of nuclear weapons against Iran in strategy meetings, describing the talks as pure evil and drawing a direct parallel with the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In a post on X on 16 August 2026, the former Georgia representative said the discussions were real and that she was not speculating. She warned that any such move risked a nuclear holocaust that could drag the world into major conflict.

Greene Details Nuclear Discussions and Historical Parallel

Greene stated that officials were considering lowering the nuclear threshold for use against Iran, even as President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed victory in the conflict.

They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings.



Yes you read that correctly. It’s real. I’m not speculating, I know.



And it’s pure evil.



The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945 on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) August 16, 2026

She wrote that the last time nuclear weapons were used was on 6 and 9 August 1945 against Hiroshima and Nagasaki, immediately killing 110,000 people and reaching 214,000 deaths by the end of the year from burns and trauma. Long-term effects included radiation sickness, higher cancer rates and birth defects, she noted, adding that humanity had vowed never again.

Greene accused the Trump administration of ignoring US intelligence assessments that Iran was nowhere near creating a nuclear weapon, instead following Israeli warnings that Tehran was only weeks away.

The subsequent bombing campaign, she said, killed leaders and children while allowing Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had promised no more foreign wars, yet risked delivering unprecedented suffering, according to her post. 'It's real. I'm not speculating, I know,' she posted.

US Intelligence Assessments and Regional Control Disputes

US intelligence assessments have long held that Iran halted its nuclear weapons programme in 2003 and that the supreme leader had not re-authorised it. A 2025 assessment stated Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

Following strikes in 2026, estimates of the time needed for Iran to produce a weapon remained around a year in some reports.

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Meanwhile, control of the Strait of Hormuz has been contested. Iran has claimed management of the waterway, while the Trump administration has asserted US naval control and maintained a blockade.

Commercial shipping has been disrupted, with oil markets reacting to the uncertainty. Greene argued the original campaign led to Iranian leverage over the vital energy corridor.

No Evidence Provided and Official Silence

Greene offered no documents, names of officials or other evidence for her assertion that nuclear options were under discussion. The White House has not issued an immediate response to the specific claim as of 17 August 2026.

Previous criticism from Greene of the Iran policy has highlighted her break from earlier support for Trump. Iran's army chief has separately offered a reward for the capture or killing of US soldiers, underscoring the heightened tensions.

The former lawmaker called on the public to speak out against what she termed insanity and demanded an end to the war without the use of nuclear weapons. America is not untouchable, she said, and leaders would be held responsible by history if escalation occurred.

As of Monday morning, the allegation remains unverified by independent sources, with the conflict continuing to dominate discussions in Washington and Tehran.