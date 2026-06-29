In Washington on Friday, President Donald Trump's new round of strikes on Iran triggered a sharp and very public split inside his own MAGA base, with allies such as former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene warning that he 'might have opened Pandora's Box' by reigniting a foreign war he once vowed to avoid.

🚨President Trump just announced he might blow the Islamic regime of Iran OUT OF EXISTENCE if they keep violating the ceasefire



“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN pic.twitter.com/cVtItiPP07 — karma (@karma44921039) June 28, 2026

The backlash erupted after Trump used his Truth Social platform to announce that US aircraft had hit Iranian missile and drone storage sites along with coastal radar positions, which he said were a response to Iran again violating a ceasefire. In that same post, Trump warned that 'the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist' if the United States is 'forced to militarily complete the job,' language that critics on the right and left alike read as a thinly veiled nod to the possible use of overwhelming, even nuclear, force.

MAGA Iran Backlash Exposes Trump's Foreign Policy Promise

The news came after years in which Trump and the wider America First movement had sold themselves as the antidote to what they called 'forever wars.' That anti‑interventionist pitch, especially popular among grassroots Republicans tired of Iraq and Afghanistan, was not just a slogan, it was a central identity marker. Which is why the immediate anger over the Iran strikes felt different, more like a family feud than standard partisan outrage.

Greene, who built her brand as one of Trump's most loyal defenders, sounded almost stunned. In a brief but pointed message, she wrote that the president 'might have opened Pandora's Box' and added, 'I'm praying this ends. We said no more foreign wars.' Coming from someone who normally echoes Trump's every move, the subtext was hard to miss: this was a line he was never supposed to cross.

Other America First figures went further, ditching the careful language and calling Trump's judgement into question. David Pyne, a conservative commentator who posts under the handle @AmericaFirstCon, accused the president of escalating a conflict while pretending a ceasefire still existed.

'Trump says the cease-fire has collapsed as the US continues daily bombing strikes on Iran and then again threatens to wipe it off the face of the Earth implying the use of US nuclear weapons to do so,' Pyne wrote, before asking bluntly, 'Can Congress impeach and remove this lunatic already?'

Critics Say Iran Strikes Shred Trump's Credibility

Pyne did not stop at his own critique. He highlighted other right‑wing voices who see the Iran operation as a strategic and political disaster in the making. One user, identifying himself as Richard and posting under @ricwe123, argued that the strikes ignored the basic reality that wars are easier to start than to finish.

'Starting a conflict is easy. Living with the consequences is the hard part,' Richard wrote, calling Trump's move 'a catastrophic miscalculation' and accusing him of 'blindly following Israel into a confrontation with Iran, with little apparent regard for the geopolitical and economic fallout.'

Another prominent right‑leaning account amplified by Pyne, commentator Ryan Matta, framed the Iran offensive as the moment Trump's peace‑first branding finally collapsed under its own contradictions. In a scathing post on X, Matta wrote that 'Trump looks like complete fraud on the world stage. Every peace talk was a lie, the MOU was a hoax, and this was the plan all along.'

Trump looks like complete fraud on the world stage. Every peace talk was a lie, the MOU was a hoax, and this was the plan all along. No country should ever take a peace talk with America seriously. We look like a joke on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/AWXARlQuP3 — RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Ryanmatta) June 28, 2026

He went further, declaring that 'No country should ever take a peace talk with America seriously. We look like a joke on the world stage.' For a movement that prided itself on restoring American strength and seriousness, that is the sort of accusation that cuts deep. It is also the kind of rhetoric that, if it keeps spreading on the right, could haunt any attempt by Trump to sell further military action as limited or defensive.

None of the critics cited provided independent evidence contradicting Trump's claim that Iran had violated the ceasefire, and there has been no detailed public accounting from the US military of the scope of the strikes. IBTimes UK could not independently verify the accounts of daily bombing or the suggestion that nuclear options are under active consideration, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear, however, is that the language coming from Trump himself has fed fears that this is not a one‑off show of force but the start of something bigger.

Never‑Trump Conservatives Pile on Over 'Ceasefire' Talk

The conservative revolt over Iran has not been limited to MAGA circles. Long‑time Trump critics on the right, many of whom previously worked in national security or Republican politics, seized on the same announcement to underline what they see as chaos at the heart of his foreign policy.

Tom Nichols, a prominent Never‑Trump writer and retired Naval War College professor, focused on what he said was the absurdity of calling the situation a 'ceasefire' while both sides were still trading blows.

'I'm just simple retired War College professor, but two sides exchanging fire is not a 'cease-fire,'' Nichols wrote, adding a barbed aside about the administration's decision to rebrand the Defence Department. 'Maybe renaming the DOD was a little hasty.' His sarcastic take was picked up and shared by Lincoln Project co‑founder Reed Galen, another conservative voice who has campaigned against Trump from the right.

For all the jokes, there is a serious point underneath. Nichols and others are essentially accusing the White House of trying to square a circle, selling Iran policy as both tough and restrained, both war and not‑war. You do not need to be a retired strategist to see how that could confuse allies and adversaries alike.

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The White House and Pentagon had not, at the time of writing, issued detailed public briefings matching the specificity of Trump's online statements. Nor have leading congressional Republicans, many of whom traditionally support a strong line on Iran, rushed to defend the president against his own base. The silence is loud.

Whether this latest clash over Iran settles into just another noisy social media row or hardens into a lasting breach between Trump and his America First supporters will shape not only US policy in the region but the entire story he tries to tell about his presidency. For now, even some of his most ardent fans are asking a basic question he once posed to others: whose war is this, and why are Americans being dragged into it again?