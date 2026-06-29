Donald Trump's foreign policy on Iran is facing sharp criticism from within his own ideological camp after a self-described MAGA expert claimed Tehran now sees 'no choice but the atomic bomb,' following reports of a statement carried by Iranian state media during escalating US-Iran strikes in late June 2026.

Tensions have been mounting for days as US forces carried out repeated strikes on Iranian targets, with Trump warning that 'the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist' if Washington is forced to 'militarily complete the job.' The US president has simultaneously insisted that 'Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon,' a long-standing red line that has shaped his administration's posture.

MAGA Expert Turns on Trump Foreign Policy

The latest flashpoint came after a post circulated online by The Hormuz Letter account, which claimed Iranian state media had declared the country must 'absolutely reach nuclear deterrence' before negotiations could proceed. The same post suggested Tehran views nuclear capability as the only way to remove what it described as the 'military option for the occupation and partitioning of Iran.'

That claim could not be independently verified by IBTimes UK, and should be treated with caution. David Pyne, an America First conservative commentator posting under @AmericaFirstCon, seized on the statement as evidence that Trump's strategy is backfiring.

'Iran is responding to Trump's continued nuclear threats against it by building more nuclear missiles just as I predicted they would do,' Pyne wrote. He argued that Trump's approach 'hasn't reduced Iran's nuclear threat in any way' but instead 'served to greatly magnify and expand Iran's nuclear threat against the US and Israel.'

Pyne described Trump's record as 'disastrous,' adding that his 'endless unwinnable wars make Jimmy Carter look like a veritable foreign policy genius by comparison.' For a movement built on loyalty, that kind of language lands hard.

Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul also reacted to the same circulating claim, writing, 'Ugh. Hope it's just bluster, fear it is not.' His brief response captured a broader unease now spreading across diplomatic and policy circles.

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Iran Nuclear Weapon Fears Intensify

Washington insists pressure will halt Iran's nuclear ambitions. Tehran, at least rhetorically, appears to argue that only a nuclear deterrent can prevent foreign intervention. Each side claims it is reacting, not provoking.

If the Iranian statement is accurate, it signals a shift in tone, from strategic ambiguity to something closer to open justification. Language like 'no choice' reframes nuclear development as defensive necessity rather than strategic leverage.

Yet there is a gap between rhetoric and capability, and that gap is where much of the uncertainty sits. No official confirmation has been issued through widely recognised government channels, and the reliance on a single circulating post raises questions about authenticity. Still, even unverified messaging can shape perception, and perception, in geopolitics, often drives action.

Online, the story has gained traction across X and political forums, where users are split between alarm and scepticism. Some commentators argue the statement reflects predictable escalation after US strikes, while others dismiss it as propaganda designed to pressure negotiations. A recurring question threads through the reactions, is this genuine policy signalling or just noise amplified at the worst possible moment?

Meanwhile, Trump's own rhetoric continues to walk a tightrope. His warning that Iran could 'no longer exist' if conflict escalates sits uneasily alongside assurances that Tehran will never obtain a nuclear weapon. The contradiction is not lost on critics, including those within his broader ideological orbit.

The underlying risk, as Pyne and others frame it, is that aggressive deterrence may be producing the very outcome it seeks to prevent. Or, put more bluntly, is Washington accelerating the timeline it is trying to stop? There are no clear answers yet, only sharper positions and a narrowing space for de-escalation. The Iranian framing, whether fully accurate or not, underscores a reality that has been creeping closer for years, that pressure campaigns can harden resolve as easily as they weaken it. And in this case, the stakes are not abstract.