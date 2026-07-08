Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the fragile ceasefire with Iran was 'over,' telling reporters at a NATO summit in Turkey that 'any sense of calm in the region' had effectively collapsed after new attacks. The president, who returned to office promising to end what he once called 'forever wars,' said of Iranian leaders: 'I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum.'

The comments marked a dramatic reversal from the three‑week‑old peace deal that the White House had touted as proof that Trump could tame an adversary long viewed in Washington as intractable. That ceasefire, struck after a burst of US and Iranian proxy clashes, had been sold to Republican voters as a hard‑nosed bargain that would restore deterrence and keep American troops out of another drawn‑out Middle Eastern conflict. Now, with airstrikes resuming and diplomatic channels reportedly frozen, the administration is scrambling to explain how a deal packaged as a triumph unravelled in less than a month.

Donald Trump's Iran Ceasefire Unravels in Public View

The collapse of the accord did not come entirely out of the blue. Retired Admiral James Stavridis, the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, had warned on Tuesday night that the United States had already 'launched pretty significant strikes' and suggested that Tehran was fast running out of road with Trump.

'This is the last turn before the tunnel for the Iranians in terms of Trump's patience,' Stavridis told viewers, in remarks that now read less like analysis and more like pre‑emptive damage control. Once the president himself announced that the ceasefire was finished, it became clear those strikes were not a blip but part of a wider slide back towards confrontation.

Business journalist Neeraj Bajpai put it more bluntly on Wednesday morning, observing that 'any sense of calm in the region has evaporated almost entirely.' Markets, which had tentatively priced in a period of stability after the ceasefire was announced, are now facing yet another round of geopolitical uncertainty centred on the same hotspot that has haunted successive US administrations.

What has cut through the noise most sharply, though, is not foreign policy jargon but the fury of some of Trump's own erstwhile champions on the American right.

Former Allies Turn on Donald Trump Over 'Forever War' Rhetoric

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of Trump's loudest defenders in Washington, responded to the Iran escalation with an extended blast on X that dripped with sarcasm and betrayal.

'I'm so glad that Trump ran for president to end forever foreign wars,' she wrote, 'otherwise I might start thinking this war that is not a war that we won like 40 times is starting to turn into another forever foreign war in the Middle East.'

In one sentence she managed to mock the elastic language used by Trump officials to downplay US operations, and to place the Iran campaign squarely in the lineage of the entanglements his base thought they had voted to avoid.

We are back to bombing Iran during the ceasefire for the Iran war that is not a war because Iran bombed a vessel for crossing the Strait of Hormuz that they don’t control yet apparently control.

Not sure how they bombed the vessel because we have totally and completely… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) July 8, 2026

Greene then turned her fire on Pete Hegseth, the personality who has become an influential voice in Trump's orbit on defence issues. 'Good thing Pete Hegseth, Secretary of the Department of Defense, I mean War, is headed to Israel to take orders from, I mean ask for advice, on how to totally wipe out Iran, I mean bring peace,' she continued, painting a picture of an administration taking cues from television allies and foreign partners rather than from a coherent strategy.

Her final line was the bluntest: 'Because this is exactly what we all voted for when we said Make America Great Again.' The sting there is not subtle. Greene is effectively accusing Trump of governing like the very establishment he spent years railing against, right down to the open‑ended Middle East campaign that has swallowed so many presidencies. Coming from a figure who helped popularise Trump's own slogans, it reads less like routine intra‑party sniping and more like a warning shot from the movement's grassroots.

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Sarah Longwell, founder of the centre‑right outlet The Bulwark and a long‑time Trump critic, echoed the cynicism but from a different angle. 'Don't worry guys,' she posted. 'There will be a new 'deal' imminent on Sunday evening, just before the markets open.'

Her point lands in a quieter, though no less cutting, way. If Greene is accusing Trump of drifting into a 'forever war,' Longwell is accusing him of treating diplomacy like a weekend television special, timed to calm investors rather than to resolve underlying tensions.

Taken together, the reactions sketch an uncomfortable picture for the White House. On one side, national security veterans like Stavridis are effectively signalling that Trump's temper is now dictating the pace of events with Iran. On another, business reporters are warning that what little stability existed has gone. And on the right, voices that once treated Trump as a near‑infallible tribune for anti‑interventionist voters are starting to say the quiet part out loud.

None of this means a full‑scale war with Iran is now inevitable. Nothing in the reporting so far confirms the scale of the latest strikes, the precise terms of the collapsed ceasefire, or how far either side is prepared to go, so all claims about endgames and red lines should be taken with a grain of salt. What is clear is that a president who rose to power promising to end America's 'stupid' foreign adventures is now being judged, sometimes harshly, against his own words and not just by his enemies.