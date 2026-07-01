President Donald Trump has recently considered military strikes on Iran, holding talks with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine about possible further attacks, according to US officials familiar with the discussions. For now, the officials said, he has opted to continue with diplomatic negotiations as efforts to salvage Iran's nuclear talks face growing strain.

The discussions have centred on whether the US should abandon negotiations and resume full-scale attacks on Iran, with some officials describing that option as 'finishing the job'. Trump has not made a final decision, but aides say he believes another round of strikes could derail diplomacy and damage Washington's chances of ultimately dismantling Iran's nuclear programme.

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Trump's Choice Between Talks And Force

The source account places Trump at the centre of a now-familiar choice: whether to keep pressing for a deal or return to military force. It says the president has been speaking with senior military leaders in recent days as the administration weighs its next move on Iran.

This is significant because the talks are not being presented as either a completed agreement or a formal collapse. Instead, the reporting points to an active dispute inside the administration over whether diplomacy can still achieve its aims. Trump's concern, according to the officials, is that another round of attacks could make that harder.

Role Of Hegseth And Gen Caine In Strike Discussions

The conversations with Hegseth and Gen Caine focused on the possibility of more strikes, but the source does not say Trump has ordered any new action. Rather, it says the discussions have remained centred on whether the US should walk away from negotiations and return to full-scale attacks on Iran.

That distinction means the issue is still under review, not settled. The president has, for now, chosen to remain with diplomatic talks while keeping the military option available.

BREAKING:



🇺🇸🇮🇷 President Trump is considering to return to all-out war with Iran, per WSJ pic.twitter.com/khxDzwvcQJ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 1, 2026

Mounting Pressure On Washington's Iran Strategy

The source also makes clear that the argument inside the administration is not only about the use of force, but also about timing and consequence. Officials said Trump believes another round of full-scale attacks could derail diplomacy and undermine Washington's broader effort to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme.

Reuters later reported that Trump remained open to diplomacy even as military options stayed on the table, while also noting that Iran said it would not meet US envoys, clouding the prospects for a peace deal. That wider backdrop suggests the talks remain fragile, even if they have not been formally abandoned.

What Could Happen Next In The Iran Talks

For now, the White House has not announced a final decision. The source says Trump has not ruled out further strikes, but has held back because of the risk that military escalation could close off the diplomatic path.

Trump's deliberations over further strikes and the future of the talks remain ongoing. As discussions continue, US policy on Iran's nuclear programme has not yet shifted from its current combination of negotiations and contingency planning for potential military options.