A job at McDonald's might not feature in a graduate's career plans, but billionaire investor Mark Cuban believes it could be a valuable first step. He wants young people to stop waiting for the perfect opportunity and start gaining experience, even in entry-level roles.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Cuban urged Gen Z to focus on practical experience rather than ideal job titles. 'Don't get the perfect job because those are hard to find. Just get a job,' he said.

Why Mark Cuban Wants Gen Z to Consider McDonald's Jobs

Cuban's own career began far from the technology industry that eventually made him a billionaire. Before completing college, he sold rubbish bags, sliced deli meat, gave dancing lessons, and worked as a bartender. These jobs exposed him to different working environments before he moved into business.

He believes young people should not dismiss entry-level positions simply because they do not match their long-term ambitions. McDonald's, for example, could offer an opportunity to develop workplace skills. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also worked at the fast-food chain as a teenager, a point raised during Cuban's conversation with podcast host Steven Bartlett.

Cuban also recalled working a shift at Dairy Queen in 2001. He argues that the value of such jobs lies partly in the opportunity to demonstrate professional growth. Moving into a more senior role can show future employers that a candidate is capable of handling greater responsibility. 'Even though your life mission isn't to be the manager of a McDonald's or a Dairy Queen or whatever, the fact that you can show a future employer that you moved up the line... that's what you need,' he said.

Cuban Says Career Progress Can Take Two or Three Years

Cuban also addressed the frustration young workers experience when their careers do not develop as quickly as they expect. He said a significant career improvement could take two or three years, arguing that people can become discouraged when they fail to think beyond their immediate circumstances.

His practical advice includes following a schedule, working effectively under a manager, and building productive relationships with colleagues. He also encourages employees to understand how their employers make money and identify ways to improve productivity. In his view, workers who perform well, support their managers, and understand business operations can build trust and improve their prospects of career progression.

Sundar Pichai and Jensen Huang Also Highlight Resilience

Cuban is not the only technology leader to have questioned the pressure young people place on early career decisions. Google chief executive Sundar Pichai addressed the issue while speaking to Stanford University graduates earlier this year. He said many decisions that appear significant at the beginning of a career may have less influence on a person's long-term future than they expect.

Although some choices deserve careful consideration, Pichai argued that relatively few early career decisions are make-or-break moments. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang also highlighted the importance of resilience.

Huang, whose early jobs included washing dishes and cleaning bathrooms at Denny's, told Stanford students that people with very high expectations often have low resilience. He said, 'People with very high expectations have very low resilience—and unfortunately, resilience matters in success.' He added that he hoped students would experience suffering, suggesting that difficult circumstances could help them develop resilience.

Why the First Job Does Not Have to Be the Dream Job

Cuban's message is not that graduates should abandon their ambitions. Rather, he wants them to recognise that their first job does not have to define their entire career. A position at McDonald's or Dairy Queen may be far removed from their professional goals, but it can provide an opportunity to learn, demonstrate reliability, and progress.

For Gen Z workers struggling to secure their first professional opportunity, Cuban's advice is straightforward: start working rather than wait indefinitely for the perfect role.