At least nine of President Donald Trump's 15 Cabinet secretaries have been accused of crossing federal legal boundaries through their involvement in Republican election campaigns, raising questions about where government duties end and partisan politics begin.

The allegations centre on the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in certain political activities, particularly when using their official positions to influence elections. Complaints have targeted senior officials who appeared at Republican rallies, endorsed candidates, or addressed campaign gatherings ahead of the US midterms. The cases have prompted scrutiny from government watchdogs, although no finding has established that the officials named in the complaints violated the law.

Alaska Rally Sparks Formal Complaint Against Three Officials

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr were named in a formal complaint filed by the Democracy Defenders Fund and Reporters Without Borders. The complaint concerned their appearance alongside Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Alaska on 13 October, held in support of Republican Senate candidate Dan Sullivan.

Trump introduced Burgum and Lutnick using their official government titles. The organisations argued that their participation blurred the line between public service and partisan campaigning, potentially amounting to an improper use of government authority.

Carr maintained that he was speaking in a personal capacity. However, the complaint questioned his remarks about FCC business in Alaska, particularly his commitment to work with Sullivan to expand high-speed internet access across the state. The Office of Special Counsel, which oversees Hatch Act enforcement, declined to comment on the complaint.

Duffy, Blanche, and Hegseth Face Other Complaints

The Alaska rally was not the only campaign appearance to attract scrutiny. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan. The Democracy Defenders Fund accused him of connecting his personal political support to the work of his department. A Transportation Department representative said Duffy complies with all applicable ethics laws and regulations.

Attorney General Todd Blanche also faced criticism over his participation in Republican political events. At an August rally in New York, he appeared to endorse the Republican candidate for governor before speaking at another Republican midterm gathering in September. Meanwhile, the nonprofit Steady State accused Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of violating the Hatch Act while campaigning for Republican candidates in Kentucky and Iowa.

Addressing an audience in Iowa, Hegseth said he was attending in a personal capacity and had received legal advice on the matter. A Pentagon spokesperson said lawyers had reviewed and cleared his appearances, adding that they did not violate the law.

What Does the Hatch Act Prohibit?

Enacted in 1939, the Hatch Act seeks to prevent federal employees from using their official positions or authority to influence election outcomes. It covers most civilian employees in the executive branch, including Cabinet secretaries, although certain senior presidential appointees, including Senate-confirmed officials, are subject to specific exceptions and restrictions. The president and vice president are exempt.

The legislation does not ban federal employees from all political participation. However, it restricts partisan activities in certain circumstances, particularly when employees use their official authority, government resources, or positions to support or oppose candidates. Depending on the circumstances and applicable provisions, violations can result in disciplinary action, including suspension, demotion, or removal from federal employment.

White House Defends Senior Officials

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis defended the officials' political involvement, arguing that senior administration figures have long been permitted to discuss government policies, current events, and candidates whose positions relate to those policies while advancing the administration's agenda.

However, Kedric Payne, head of ethics at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, criticised the use of government positions in election campaigning. He said officials should not use their government titles or taxpayer-funded resources to participate in partisan political activities.

The Office of Special Counsel has yet to announce any findings against the officials named in the Alaska complaint. With the US midterms approaching, the complaints have intensified scrutiny of the administration's campaign activities. Any determination of wrongdoing will depend on the findings of the relevant investigations and proceedings.