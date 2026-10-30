Australian HYROX star Joanna Wietrzyk is preparing to return to competitive fitness after taking several weeks away from the sport following an embarrassing incident that attracted international attention.

The 24-year-old will compete in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, 30 October, marking her first appearance since a controversial race in Beijing in September, where she continued competing after losing control of her bowels.

Wietrzyk Apologises Before HYROX Return

Wietrzyk announced her comeback in an Instagram video on Wednesday, 28 October, revealing that she had spent the previous six to eight weeks reflecting on what happened during the Beijing competition.

The Australian athlete acknowledged the impact her decision had on fellow competitors and spectators, offering another apology before confirming her return.

'I've had some time to reflect over the past 6-8 weeks on everything that happened in Beijing, and firstly I just want to say that I'm truly, truly so sorry to everyone that I affected, whether they were spectators or participants out on that race floor for my decision to choose to continue to race,' she said.

She also thanked supporters who contacted her during the difficult period, describing the experience as confronting. 'Having that time to reflect, I've really learned a lot from the situation,' she added.

Wietrzyk subsequently confirmed her excitement about returning to competition, saying: 'I'm back out there on the race floor, and I'm super excited to go back doing what I love. Hopefully, see you all out there.'

Her Hamburg appearance will take place in HYROX's Elite 15 division, an invitation-based competition featuring some of the sport's leading athletes.

Beijing Incident Sparked Backlash and HYROX Rule Changes

The controversy began on 12 September during the women's Pro competition in Beijing, when Wietrzyk suffered sudden bowel incontinence but continued racing despite visible faecal contamination.

She completed the course in one hour, one minute and 23 seconds, initially securing first place. Footage subsequently circulated widely online, prompting criticism over hygiene, sportsmanship and the potential health risks to other competitors using shared equipment.

Wietrzyk initially posted, 'Go hard or go home ... a win is a win', before deleting the message and issuing a formal apology on 17 September. She also withdrew her result retrospectively and forfeited the points earned from the competition.

HYROX co-founder Moritz Fürste acknowledged organisational failures, apologising for not intervening immediately. The organisation subsequently introduced rules allowing race directors to remove competitors when blood, vomit, urine or faeces create health or contamination risks.

Wietrzyk's HYROX Achievements Beyond Viral Controversy

Despite the controversy, Wietrzyk has established herself as one of Australia's leading HYROX competitors. Before becoming a prominent figure in functional fitness, she competed in tennis at national level and played state-level netball.

She became the first Australian woman to qualify for the Elite 15 and finished runner-up at the HYROX World Championships in both 2025 and 2026. She has also held women's world-record performances, establishing herself among the discipline's elite.

HYROX, founded in Germany in 2017, combines eight one-kilometre runs with eight functional workout stations, including sled pushes, rowing, burpee broad jumps and weighted lunges.

Her Hamburg comeback therefore represents an important opportunity to refocus attention on her sporting achievements rather than the incident that temporarily overshadowed them.