Mark Harmon is bored of retirement already that he is pushing for a return in "NCIS" Season 20, a new report suggested.

Globe reported that Harmon wants to return to his beloved role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the popular American television series. The magazine added that retirement does not suit the veteran actor.

An unnamed source told the publication, "Mark has to work hard to find things to do at home. He's been talking to friends that it might be a good idea, and they're pumped Mark is thinking about it."

Insiders even told Globe that Mark Harmon is working on wooing Pauley Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto, back to the show. The tipster claimed, "Mark feels bad about how it went down. The only problem is [that] bosses are less keen on Pauley. She did leave on a bad note."

The same news outlet previously claimed that Harmon was bringing everyone down with his grump attitude prior to his retirement. Globe even reported that the former "NCIS" star is leaving the show "forever" because he could not take the wear and tear anymore.

Informants told the magazine that the 70-year-old actor has turned into a "moody monster." One tattler revealed, "The daily grind was wearing him out and turning him into a sourpuss. Harmon's duties as star and executive producer had grown too hard to bear. He just wants to tinker around the house and tend to his horses."

Another snitch added, "He's tired and wants to enjoy doing what he wants to do. He and Pam have been talking about taking a trip to Hawaii for the longest time, and now they can."

CBS reportedly did not want Mark Harmon to go, but his mind is made up. After all, the veteran actor served as the face of the show for 18 years.

Mark Harmon has yet to comment on the claims that he is making a return to the show via "NCIS" Season 20. So, avid followers of the actor should take all these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.