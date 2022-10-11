For those who love both Marvel superheroes, villains, and video games, then the upcoming "Marvel Snap" game will be a perfect match. The card battler, which will be released this month, will allow players to assemble their dream team will be the perfect team of their favourite heroes and villains and fight their way to victory.

'Marvel Snap' release date and platforms

Excited players won't have to wait long to get their hands on the cool game. "Marvel Snap" will release on October 18, 2022.

The Marvel-based card battler will be available for PC, iOS, and Android. The game, which was announced during the Disney and Marvel games showcase, is developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse, according to GameSpot.

'Marvel Snap' gameplay, characters

"Marvel Snap" is a fast-paced free-to-play card battler that will feature more than 150 characters, according to toucharcade.com. These include Thanos, Doctor Strange, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Ororo Munroe/Storm, Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Groot, En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse, Galan/Galactus, and Peter Quill/Star-Lord, to name a few.

Which such a line-up, it's probably safe to say that most Marvel franchises such as X-Men, Avengers, Amazing Spiderman, and Guardians of the Galaxy are well-represented in the game. The title will feature a "Snap mechanic to raise the stakes and double down on your opponent."

'Marvel Snap' pre-registration rewards

The free-to-play game allows players to pre-register via its official website. Doing so allows them to claim pre-registration rewards, which vary depending on the platform they use to access the game.

"We've spent years making sure that Marvel Snap is the kind of game that everyone, gamer or not, can't wait to pick up and play," Ben Brode, chief development officer of Second Dinner, said. "If you love fast-paced, strategic games and the thrill of throwing down a power move to stop your opponent at the last second to win the big game, you're going to absolutely love Marvel Snap."