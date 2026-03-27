A Maryland homeowner has come under fire after she allegedly hired six Guatemalan immigrant workers for a roofing renovation on her property in Cambridge, only to call US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on them as the job neared completion – apparently to avoid settling a £7,500 ($10,000) bill.

The incident unfolded earlier this week and video evidence now circulating widely depicts officers detaining the crew while some remained on the roof. The episode has ignited fierce debate online about payment practices and immigration enforcement.

Allegations Centre on Deliberate Timing to Evade Bill

Read more Homeowner Under Fire for Allegedly Reporting Migrant Workers to ICE Instead of Paying Them Homeowner Under Fire for Allegedly Reporting Migrant Workers to ICE Instead of Paying Them

Details shared across social media suggest the men had spent three days on the house remodelling project and were putting finishing touches to the work when the call to ICE was made. Reports indicate the homeowner owed the full amount for their labour but instead alerted authorities.

Footage shows her assisting the officers by providing the ladder they used to access the roof area. The workers' van was left with doors wide open, thousands of dollars in tools still inside and seemingly forgotten amid the chaos of the detention.

One worker could be heard shouting in Spanish as agents moved in: 'She called the law on us and now we're totally screwed.' This outburst, captured in the viral clips, has been replayed extensively. As yet, the homeowner has not responded publicly, and ICE has offered no official confirmation of the tip-off or its outcome.

Live Stream Captures Moment of Realisation

Co-worker Bryan Polanco, who has been identified in several posts, live-streamed the entire episode for approximately 30 minutes. In a follow-up comment, he described the shock of witnessing the events first-hand. 'Seeing it is not the same as experiencing it,' he remarked. 'I've seen many videos, and sadly today I had to experience it.'

WOMAN HIRES MIGRANT WORKERS TO WORK ON HOME. THEN CALLS ICE ON THEM TO AVOID PAYING THEM



This messed up? 👀 Homeowner waits until construction job is nearly done—then calls ICE on 6 of her own workers. Woman even provides the ladder used by agent to detain men—who she owes 10k… pic.twitter.com/dQvXGPXN1X — StillGain/Movie Minds/Film Clique (@Oluwole_X) March 26, 2026

During the broadcast, Polanco filmed the homeowner continuing to tidy up around the property. He later confronted her directly on camera, accusing her of acting with what he called hatred in her heart despite the completed work. The footage has been shared by various Instagram and X accounts, including those highlighting Latino community issues, turning the story into a viral sensation overnight.

Online users have pointed to the possibility that at least one of the detained men held legal status. The case has spotlighted broader patterns of similar disputes in the US construction industry.

Outrage Spreads but Official Response Limited

Reaction on social media has been swift and predominantly critical, with many branding the alleged tactic as exploitative. Hashtags tied to the Maryland homeowner incident briefly gained traction, drawing attention from labour advocates who argue it exemplifies the risks for immigrant crews taking on cash-in-hand jobs without formal contracts.

As of 27 March 2026, there has been no reported arrest or charge against the property owner, nor any indication that the workers have filed a civil claim for the unpaid wages. The episode, while unverified by mainstream outlets, continues to fuel discussions on the delicate balance between immigration law and fair labour practices across America, with fresh reports noting that ICE has stated the homeowner did not directly tip them off.