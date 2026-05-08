The long-awaited UFO disclosure drama may finally be stepping out of the shadows after filmmaker and UFO investigator Jeremy Corbell claimed he received a direct call about an official briefing linked to President Donald Trump's highly anticipated UFO files.

Speaking during a fresh online interview, Corbell revealed that White House and Congressional sources allegedly told him and veteran investigative journalist George Knapp that the release of the presidential UFO files would begin tomorrow at 3PM, sending UFO believers and sceptics into another frenzy over what could finally be revealed.

Jeremy Corbell Says White House Sources Confirmed File Release

Corbell's explosive claim came during a discussion about growing expectations surrounding UFO disclosure in the United States. According to him, the process may officially begin after he receives a phone briefing from what he described as 'one of Hegseth's top dogs'.

He explained that multiple White House and Congressional sources had allegedly confirmed the first release of files connected to unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs. Corbell said the disclosures would not arrive all at once, warning viewers that the process would be 'slow and steady at first'.

He also hinted that the first wave may disappoint people expecting dramatic alien revelations. 'Nothing shocking initially,' Corbell reportedly stated, while adding that the gradual release still represented a major step towards transparency after decades of secrecy allegations surrounding UFO investigations.

The comments immediately sparked speculation online that the Trump administration could be preparing a carefully managed disclosure campaign rather than a sudden bombshell release.

The Strange Phone Call

Adding more intrigue to the story was Congressman Tim Burchett, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and appeared to reference the same looming disclosure effort.

Burchett revealed he had unexpectedly received a call informing him that he would be briefed over the phone at 3PM by a senior figure connected to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. However, the congressman also sounded cautious rather than excited.

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'I don't want everybody to get their hopes up,' Burchett admitted, suggesting he still does not fully trust the government after decades of alleged secrecy surrounding UFO reports dating back to 1947.

Despite praising Trump personally, Burchett questioned whether any administration truly has full access to the hidden information. He argued that powerful figures inside the Pentagon and intelligence agencies may still control much of the material linked to UFO investigations.

His sceptical tone only added to the mystery, with many viewers wondering whether even senior politicians remain outside the inner circle of classified UAP programmes.

FBI And Intelligence Agencies Reportedly Working Together

The latest claims also follow recent comments from FBI Director Kash Patel, who suggested that several government agencies are now involved in preparing files for public release.

According to discussion surrounding Patel's remarks, the material is expected to include information gathered not only from the FBI but also from the wider intelligence community.

Corbell suggested the files could eventually appear through a platform believed to be connected to aliens.gov, where documents may reportedly be organised into different categories and released in separate stages.

The gradual approach has divided UFO followers. Some believe the government is carefully reviewing sensitive information before publication. Others suspect officials are deliberately slowing the process to avoid causing panic or exposing controversial secrets too quickly.

There is also uncertainty over what exactly the public will see first. The files could reportedly include internal memos, case reports, photographs, videos and intelligence documents tied to historic UFO investigations.

Public Expectations

The announcement has reignited debate over whether the United States government is finally preparing for genuine disclosure or simply managing public curiosity.

Corbell himself appeared careful not to oversell the situation. While he described the release as encouraging, he repeatedly stressed that viewers should not expect dramatic confirmation of alien life immediately.

Others remain unconvinced, arguing that if truly shocking evidence existed, officials would either never release it or would reveal it immediately instead of slowly rolling it out in stages.