A 35-year-old Pennsylvania woman has become the face of a widening crack in Donald Trump's base after calling the president she voted for three times a 'worthless pile of sh*t' on camera at a petrol station, and the clip has since appeared on primetime television and travelled across every major social media platform.

Amanda Robbins of Millersburg, Pennsylvania, was filling her tank at the Penn Jersey Mart when NBC News senior national politics reporter Jonathan Allen approached her for a segment on rising fuel costs tied to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Allen asked what she would say to President Trump if she knew he was listening, and Robbins answered directly into the camera without hesitation. The clip went viral within hours, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Daily Show before being shared millions of times across social media, capturing a sentiment that polls now show is spreading well beyond one angry voter in central Pennsylvania.

What Amanda Robbins Said at the Penn Jersey Mart

'You are a worthless pile of sh*t,' Robbins told Allen, according to NBC News's published account of the exchange. Allen asked how many times she had voted for Trump. 'Three times,' she said. 'That was my bad. Apparently, I'm an idiot.' Robbins went on to say Trump had done 'literally nothing, nothing' that he promised, and that the rising cost of fuel was squeezing her grocery budget.

In Allen's own account in the NBC News Politics Desk newsletter on 19 March 2026, he wrote that he 'knew she had voted for him' before asking the question, and described her response as coming with 'a clarity most politicians can't manage in a prepared speech.'

Reporter: If you could say something to Trump, what would it be?



Trump voter: You’re a worthless pile of sh*t.



Reporter: How many times did you vote for him?



Trump voter: 3 times. That was my bad. Apparently I’m an idiot. pic.twitter.com/MiEvEnH8MQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 7, 2026

Robbins told NBC News she will not vote Democrat in the November 2026 midterms but will not back her own district's representative, Republican Scott Perry, either. 'We need new people,' she said, 'not the same people that's been in there.'

The segment aired on NBC's Meet the Press NOW and was filmed at Millersburg's Penn Jersey Mart, a petrol station that Allen chose specifically because it was busy and because the manager permitted on-site interviews. Robbins was one of four voters Allen spoke with that afternoon.

The Fuel Price Spike Driving the Anger

Pennsylvania's average petrol price stood at approximately £2.83 ($3.76) per gallon on the day of the interview, according to AAA data cited by NBC News, up more than 60 cents from a month earlier. The national average reached £2.89 ($3.84) per gallon by midweek. By 5 May 2026, AAA reported the national average had surged to £3.37 ($4.48) per gallon, a near-50 per cent jump since the war began on 28 February 2026.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in what the White House branded 'Operation Epic Fury.' Iran's response included blocking shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that carries roughly 20 per cent of the world's daily oil supply.

Analysts told NBC News that restoring normal traffic through the strait could take between one and three months under the best circumstances. An informal ceasefire was declared on 7 April 2026, but energy prices have not meaningfully recovered.

A NPR/PBS News/Marist poll published on 6 May 2026 found that 81 per cent of Americans said current petrol prices were straining their household budgets. That figure included 79 per cent of Republican respondents. By a margin of 63 to 37 per cent, Americans said they blamed Trump for the price spike, and just 35 per cent approved of his handling of the economy.

White House Response and the Approval Collapse Behind the Moment

Asked about Robbins's comments, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Newsweek: 'What matters most to the American people is having a commander-in-chief who takes decisive action to eliminate threats and keep them safe, which is exactly what President Trump is doing.' Ingle added that Trump 'does not make these incredibly important national security decisions based on fluid opinion polls, but on the best interests of the American people.' The White House did not address Robbins's comments directly.

Read more Trump Dismisses High Fuel Costs: 'Everything Is Doing Really Well' Despite $4 Petrol Price Trump Dismisses High Fuel Costs: 'Everything Is Doing Really Well' Despite $4 Petrol Price

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on 28 April 2026 found Trump's overall approval rating at 34 per cent, a record low for his second term. Just 22 per cent of respondents approved of his handling of the cost of living. A separate AP-NORC poll recorded similar findings, with 33 per cent overall approval and support for the Iran war at just 32 per cent. A Marquette Law School survey found that even among Republican respondents, 35 per cent disapproved of Trump's handling of the conflict.

The NPR/PBS/Marist poll gave Democrats a 10-point lead on the congressional ballot test heading into the November 2026 midterms, a race in which Pennsylvania's 10th District, Robbins's backyard, is already considered a key battleground. Perry's 5,000-vote margin in 2024 leaves little room for error if former Trump supporters stop showing up or stop voting Republican.

Amanda Robbins said she's an idiot for voting the way she did three times over, but the question hanging over the midterms is whether enough voters in districts exactly like hers have reached the same conclusion.