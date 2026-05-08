The global Christian community is mourning after Daystar Television Network confirmed the passing of its president Joni Lamb at age 65. Her family has now come forward to share the specific health challenges she faced in her final weeks before she died in Texas.

While the news has left many in shock, the emerging details regarding her physical struggle provide a clearer picture of her sudden absence from the screen.

Private Health Struggles and Medical Crisis

In a formal announcement, the Christian broadcaster confirmed Lamb had passed away, noting that she had been quietly dealing with significant health issues until a recent back injury made her situation much worse.

Well-known for its religious content across the globe, the network explained that Lamb's health took a sharp turn for the worse over the last few days, even with doctors' efforts and the many prayers sent by her international following.

Daystar announced that Joni Lamb 'has gone home to be with the Lord, following a series of complications from her failing health. The network shared that Lamb had been privately managing serious medical issues until a back injury caused her health to decline far more quickly than anyone expected.

'Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,' the statement said. 'The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,' it added.

Even though the ministry spoke about the various health issues she faced, they chose not to release a specific cause of death to the public.

Building a Global Faith Empire

As a leading figure in faith-based media, Lamb was a familiar face to audiences watching Christian television both across the United States and around the world.

In 1993, she and her late husband, Marcus Lamb, started the Daystar Television Network together. What started as a small, local Christian station eventually expanded into a massive global network, connecting with viewers everywhere through cable, satellite, and various digital and streaming platforms.

As time went on, Lamb's identity became inseparable from the network's broadcasts and its mission work. She led numerous programmes and sat down with prominent religious figures, all while serving as a driving force behind Daystar's growth into international markets.

Ensuring Stability for Daystar's Future

Recognising her lifelong commitment, the Daystar Board noted that Joni's devotion to God and the community she served guided the network since its inception. While mourning her passing, the board expressed deep gratitude for the enduring legacy of faith she left for others to follow.

The network also made it clear that Daystar's daily broadcasts and operations will proceed as usual. According to the ministry, Lamb had previously collaborated with the board and her leadership team on a succession plan to maintain stability across the entire organisation.

The organisation noted, 'Daystar's mission does not change today. Previously, Lamb worked with the board to ensure an executive leadership team was in place so that the ministry would continue uninterrupted. We will keep broadcasting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to every nation, alongside you.'

Tributes to a Pioneering Kingdom General

The network shared that they plan to air special programmes over the next few days, dedicated to remembering Joni's life and the impact of her ministry.

Evangelist Paula White-Cain was among the first to speak out, posting a heartfelt tribute on social media where she remembered Lamb as both a dear friend and a powerful force in the faith community.

'Today a General for the kingdom, a pioneer, a worldwide evangelist and MY FRIEND went to be with The Lord. With tears in my eyes .. I will miss you @jonilamb .. and I know you are in the Presence of God.. fully perfected .. You finished your course,' she wrote.