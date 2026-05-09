A large golden statue of Donald Trump was unveiled at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in May 2026 during a ceremony led by evangelical religious figures. The event included a formal blessing of the statue, which quickly drew attention as viewers said it looked strikingly similar to a scene from the television series The Boys, in which a public monument to the character Homelander is treated as a symbol of power.

People involved in the unveiling, including evangelical leaders, have defended the statue and said it is meant to show respect and symbolism, not religious worship. Even so, some people online have questioned why religious language and ceremony were used around a political figure.

The statue is located at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private club in Florida. It is not a public artwork or museum display, nor is it being toured elsewhere. Instead, it sits on the grounds of the estate, which is often used for private political events and fundraisers.

Reports suggest the statue was paid for by private supporters rather than taxpayers. These backers are said to include politically aligned donors, including some connected to cryptocurrency communities and other pro-Trump fundraising networks.

Trump's Golden Statue Follows The Boys Scene

On social media, users and commentators saw the timing and presentation as deliberately theatrical, especially given the immediate comparison to The Boys, which is known for its satire of celebrity worship and authoritarian imagery. Others argued it was being exaggerated online and insisted it was simply a political tribute statue being misread through pop culture references.

Read more Fury Among MAGA as Donald Trump–Jeffrey Epstein Billboard Goes Up in Times Square Fury Among MAGA as Donald Trump–Jeffrey Epstein Billboard Goes Up in Times Square

It's worth noting that the comparison to The Boys character Homelander did not come from the people who made or unveiled the statue. It started with viewers online who noticed similarities and began sharing screenshots and reactions.

From there, the discussion spread quickly on social media, especially after entertainment writers and public figures picked it up. Eric Kripke, the creator of the said TV show, also reshared posts pointing out the resemblance, which helped push the conversation even further.

There is no confirmed evidence that the statue was meant to copy or reference the show. So far, nothing from its organisers suggests it was designed with The Boys in mind.

Comments Say Trump is Homelander

People drawing comparisons between Trump and Homelander from The Boys are mostly reacting to how both are perceived in public.

Homelander is often described by viewers as a polished, patriotic figure who presents himself as a protector and national symbol. In the series, that image is carefully managed, almost like a brand, and reinforced through staged public appearances, speeches and tightly controlled imagery. Fans of the show often point out that he relies heavily on admiration and loyalty from supporters while concealing a more aggressive, self-interested personality underneath.

Critics say Trump, while a real political figure, reflects aspects of the fictional character in real life. Supporters of Trump, however, often describe him as a strong, defiant leader who challenges institutions and speaks directly to his base, and argue that he bears little resemblance to Homelander. For them, the key difference is that Homelander is a fictional character created to explore the dangers of unchecked power and hero worship.