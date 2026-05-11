The Trump gold statue controversy has taken an even stranger turn after a pastor defending the towering monument insisted it was 'not a golden calf', triggering a fresh wave of online ridicule over what critics already viewed as an over-the-top tribute to Donald Trump.

What began as a flashy unveiling at Trump National Doral in Miami has now spiraled into a full-blown internet spectacle involving crypto investors, evangelical pastors, unpaid bills, and allegations that the statue itself had to be slimmed down to make Trump appear younger and thinner.

At the center of the chaos is Ohio sculptor Alan Cottrill, who described the project as exhausting and deeply disorganised. Speaking about the massive gold-leaf sculpture known as 'Don Colossus', Cottrill claimed the people financing the project repeatedly pushed him to alter Trump's appearance, particularly around the neck and jawline.

The techbro-funded, gold-leafed, skinny Trump was a "clusterfuck" to make, the sculptor tells New Times.



🔗 https://t.co/fCDuhBQoRk pic.twitter.com/Qv8CiAb1ci — Miami New Times (@miaminewtimes) May 10, 2026

Sculptor Says Trump Statue Was Constantly Revised

According to Cottrill, the project quickly evolved from a historical monument into what he suggested was a carefully managed image makeover.

'I had him even skinnier than he is,' the sculptor admitted while discussing the original clay model. Despite that, he said investors still believed the statue made Trump look 'too big'.

The most contentious issue reportedly centered on the area beneath Trump's chin. Cottrill said he was specifically asked to reduce what critics online later referred to as Trump's 'turkey neck'.

'I'm close enough to his age, and I got some turkey neck going on, and I knew what that was,' Cottrill explained. 'That's what happens when you're almost 80.'

The comments immediately fueled the latest round of Trump vanity controversy discussions online, especially given the former president's long-documented sensitivity about photographs, camera angles, and media portrayals of his appearance.

From "wispy" hair to a "brutal" neck detail, the making of the Don Colossus has been a masterclass in vanity, with the sculptor admitting he had to "flatter" the president's features just to get the project moving toward Doral.https://t.co/9NK7ieVHnX pic.twitter.com/GB79UcnLXm — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) May 11, 2026

'This Is Not a Golden Calf' Remark Sparks Backlash

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The bizarre Trump statue unveiling in Miami only became more controversial after evangelical pastor Mark Burns addressed criticism during the ceremony itself.

'Let me be clear, this is not a golden calf,' Burns declared while speaking before the crowd.

That line quickly exploded across social media.

Critics seized on the irony of a pastor publicly denying idol worship while standing beside a giant gold Trump statue. The Donald Trump statue backlash intensified almost instantly, with users mocking both the religious imagery and the ceremony's theatrical tone.

One commenter wrote that Burns 'can't even recognise a golden calf when he sees it, while another described the event as 'so embarrassing'.

Others targeted the broader MAGA spectacle surrounding the monument, which reportedly included crypto investors, Trump supporters, and religious figures gathered around the 22-foot statue.

The monument itself depicts Trump raising his fist following the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, an image that became central to his campaign messaging.

Did Trump Attend the Statue Unveiling?

Despite the massive buildup surrounding the unveiling, Donald Trump did not attend the event in person.

Instead, Trump delivered remarks via a cellphone, thanking Burns and praising supporters involved in the project.

'I want to thank Mark Burns, a pastor, he's a good pastor, he's a good man,' Trump said during the call. 'I know it was done from love.'

The unusual setup only added to the internet frenzy already surrounding the event.

Photos of the statue draped in white and blue fabric before the reveal also drew widespread mockery online, with one viral commenter joking that it looked like someone had already 'TP'd it'.

Donald Trump’s 15-foot golden statue is currently in "financial purgatory," but the real drama started when the sculptor was told to "shrink" the 79-year-old’s turkey neck because the reality was apparently too "brutal" for the final reveal.https://t.co/9NK7ieVHnX — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) May 10, 2026

Payment Disputes and 'Clusterf**' Claims Behind the Scenes

Beyond the public ridicule, Cottrill suggested the project was plagued by financial and logistical problems from the start.

The Sculptor Alan Cottrill Trump statue saga reportedly involved late payments, constant revisions, and pressure to meet ambitious unveiling deadlines. Cottrill claimed he worked 'seven days a week' to finish the statue, but eventually stalled progress after payment issues emerged.

At one point, he reportedly hid the statue in an undisclosed location until investors paid outstanding balances.

'From the start, this was chaos,' Cottrill said, describing the experience as the most difficult commission of his career.

The controversy also revived older Trump 'turkey neck' comments tied to the president's past complaints about unflattering photos. Earlier this year, Trump publicly criticised a Time magazine cover that he believed emphasised sagging skin beneath his chin.

'I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles,' Trump wrote at the time.

That history has only intensified public fascination with allegations that even a 22-foot monument allegedly underwent cosmetic revisions.

As the internet continues roasting the so-called 'golden calf' Trump statue, the project has evolved far beyond a political tribute. For critics, it has become a symbol of celebrity branding, image obsession, and the increasingly surreal culture orbiting modern American politics.