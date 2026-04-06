A woman believed to be a supporter of Donald Trump accused a Mexican DoorDash driver of working illegally in the US. The incident occurred in the parking lot of an establishment in Dallas, Texas. Both parties captured the confrontation on video, with the video from the perspective of the driver circulating widely on X and prompting debate among viewers.

In the clip, the unnamed woman, now dubbed 'Karen,' threatened to report the DoorDash driver to ICE simply because she couldn't speak English well. She also took photos of the driver's plate number during their heated encounter at a fast-food parking lot in Texas.

A New MAGA Karen Emerges

The footage, posted on X by @LongTimeHistory, shows the woman telling the driver she was taking jobs from Americans and questioning her right to work. She photographed the driver's vehicle at close range, apparently unaware she was being filmed. The driver, whose identity has not been confirmed, did not respond verbally during the exchange.

MAGA mama takes license plate photo to send ICE of door dash driver who's not speaking English—"You're taking away our jobs!"



"You're illegal... why are you entitled to be here with a illegal car?" woman yells.



"Go speak your language back in Mexico!"



She seems to be confused… pic.twitter.com/DqNb3iYKVa — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) April 6, 2026

After the video went viral, some viewers offered their thoughts, attributing the woman's actions to rhetoric surrounding immigration policy. They pointed at the US president normalising racism, thus his supporters are doing the same thing. Others criticised MAGA supporters who cannot distinguish between different groups, such as Mexicans and Muslims, because all they see is the people's skin colour.

The MAGA Karen’s don’t know the differences between Mexicans and Muslims, they just see a person of color.

👉🏼 She couldn’t find a Muslim country on a globe and only reason she knows where #Mexico is because Trump tried to build a uselessness wall between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/FJwdp4YCeH — Michael A. (@tazzman22) April 6, 2026

'She couldn't find a Muslim country on a globe and only reason she knows where #Mexico is because Trump tried to build a uselessness wall between our two countries,' one person wrote.

Other netizens made fun of the woman's face and how she looked while being so angry at an innocent DoorDash driver. 'She looks like she just broke out of an insane asylum!' one person said.

Just LOOK at that insanity 🤣💀



That's MAGA for you, right there, in one face. pic.twitter.com/yA8fGuTqpc — Russian Troll Detector (@RussianTrollDe1) April 6, 2026

'She how she's gleeful about it? Absolutely addicted to hate, anger, and adrenaline,' another person wrote.

and why can’t you run over her foot?



This is a fear for your life scenario



These #maga muts are scary .. and support molestation of kids #trump #traitor #pedo pic.twitter.com/aHWA57CKgg — UsedWisely (@Timeiswast3d) April 6, 2026

'And why can't you fun over her foot? This is a fear for your life scenario. These MAGA muts are scary and support molestation of kids,' another person wrote.

Meaning of 'MAGA Karen'

'MAGA Karen' is a term that emerged on social media, used in reference to women who support the movement while engaging in entitled, confrontational, or racist behaviour. The term combines a reference to Trump's slogan with 'Karen', shorthand for a particular stereotype of demanding behaviour. Throughout the years, several unidentified women have been given the title after their videos went viral online.

Several such videos gained attention last year, including that of a MAGA Karen who had an encounter with a young man wearing a Trump hat on the New York subway. Also dubbed 'deranged Karen,' the woman ran after the young man wearing the MAGA cap and then fell to her face. A reporter from Sky News Australia called the incident instant karma for the MAGA Karen.

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The prevalence of MAGA Karens across the US has resulted in the creation of some hilarious memes that have also gone viral online. One video features a white man pretending to be a woman and confronting a black woman from the same neighbourhood. The woman of colour is reading a book, and the MAGA Karen approaches her and starts telling her that she does not belong there.

As of writing, Trump has not publicly commented on the MAGA Karens of the country. However, he himself has been dubbed as the 'ultimate Karen' because he is known for calling cops on people who challenge him even without proof of their misconduct, according to The Altantic.