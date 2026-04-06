The sanctity of the pulpit has been thrust into a fierce national debate following a confrontation in a car park that was never intended for public consumption. What began as a mundane disagreement over a parking space escalated into a viral moment that has left a local religious leader defending his moral standing.

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The incident, captured on mobile phone footage, has struck a raw nerve by blending the everyday frustrations of urban life with the high-stakes terror of immigration enforcement. It raises uncomfortable questions about the weaponisation of federal agencies for personal vendettas, especially from those who claim to shepherd the vulnerable.

Minister Directs Companion To Contact Immigration Authorities During Row

A video shared widely on the social media platform X depicts a Black pastor engaged in a heated verbal exchange with a woman who speaks Spanish. As the tension between the two parties intensified over a reported parking dispute, the pastor turned to his Asian companion and instructed him to 'call ICE.'

The directive appeared to be a calculated threat aimed at the woman's residency status, regardless of her actual legal standing in the country. 'She may have papers, just call ICE over to look into it,' the pastor said. The woman responded, 'I have papers, call ICE. Call.'

According to the post, 'the dispute appears to be over whether their car was blocking private property of the church.' It reportedly happened at the New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in San Diego, California.

Baptist pastor orders the church deacon to "Call ICE" on woman—for speaking Spanish during parking dispute.



"She may have papers," pastor says. "Just call ICE over to look into it."



"I do have papers," woman filming replies.



"OK, call ICE, I'll pay for it," pastor insists.… pic.twitter.com/fAm9uzAi7Y — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) April 5, 2026

Both the pastor and the woman were not identified in the post. However, in another video shared on TikTok, it appeared that the altercation happened in December. The pastor also apologised for the incident and insisted that there was no 'racist bone in my body.' According to him, they have Hispanic ministry and he acknowledged them for their work and designing the building.

'I apologise for using that trigger word "ICE." I hope that everyone will forgive me for using that word,' he said.

The pastor said that he understood ICE was a 'trigger word' because he watched the news and he was aware how the federal agents treated the Latino community. He was also aware that they were going after the Somalian community and probably the Black community next.

Public Outcry Brands Clergyman A 'False Prophet' And Hypocrite

However, many of the X users have probably just came across the video. The reaction was instantaneous, with hundreds of users on X condemning the pastor's actions as a betrayal of Christian values.

Many commenters were quick to label the man a 'false prophet' and accused him of playing with religion while harbouring a spirit of oppression. One user noted that 'Satan comes in all shapes, shades, and forms,' suggesting that the minister's behaviour was entirely contrary to the message of the gospel.

Other reactions highlighted the specific historical weight of a Black man weaponising an agency like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 'Any Black person who would weaponise ICE is an immoral piece of s**t, with no appreciation of history,' one viral post read, referencing the shared history of state-sponsored surveillance and harassment.

The general consensus among the digital congregation was that the pastor acted as a 'fake Christian hypocrite,' with many stating he would face a harsh judgment for his lack of empathy.

People, is this the teachings of Jesus? This minister seems like a false prophet and will be judges for his actions one day. People, especially those on power, better stop playing with God and religion. They will answer for this one day. — Geeg 🐳🗳️🌊😷🍑🌎 (@geegee2gs) April 5, 2026

What a hypocrite this guy is a pastor 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qoy7qkTA6Q — Deb 👀 🇦🇺 (@Deb54352200) April 5, 2026

A racist black man against Spanish speaking people was not on my Bingo card. — johntheripper (@johntheripper90) April 5, 2026

That's despicable. Shame on him. — Michael Davis (@MichaelDav28773) April 5, 2026

Scum. I am so sick of so-called religious people who use their privilege to oppress others. — Barbara Rogan (@RoganBarbara) April 5, 2026

Escalating ICE Interventions Target Spanish-speaking Individuals

The pastor's threat carries a particular sting given the recent surge in high-profile detentions involving Spanish-speaking individuals across the United States. Even those with legitimate credentials or political standing have found themselves in the crosshairs of federal agents, highlighting the unpredictability of ICE actions.

Recently, Estafany Rodriguez, a journalist for Spanish-language outlet Nashville Notícias, was detained, a move that sent shockwaves through the media industry and raised concerns regarding the targeting of Spanish-speaking professionals. Furthermore, the son of a Colombian congresswoman Ángela María Vergara was also taken into custody, illustrating that even international diplomatic ties offer little protection.

In a video she posted in February, she claimed that her son, Rafael Alfonso Vergara, had been detained for over 18 days at the time despite having a valid work permit and Social Security number. The case suggests that even individuals who moved to the United States legally can be detained.

Thus, the Black pastor urging his companion to call ICE to investigate the Spanish-speaking woman may not turn out well for her. One critic said if the ICE were to respond to the situation, they might 'drag her away' and she might be okay, or 'she will never be heard from again.'