A self-described Trump supporter who says he has voted for the president three times is publicly criticising US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), claiming fear of enforcement actions is driving away even legally authorised workers from his construction business. The comments, captured in a widely circulated social media video, underscore growing tensions between immigration enforcement policies and labour shortages in key industries.

The individual describes himself as a long-time supporter of Donald Trump and a construction business owner who works closely with Mexican colleagues, and his remarks have sparked debate online about immigration policy, workforce stability, and the unintended consequences of enforcement measures.

Construction Sector Voices Concern Over Labour Shortages

The business owner, featured in a video posted on X, states that his workforce has been steadily diminishing, not due to a lack of legal status, but because of fear. 'They're my friends,' he says, adding that workers are 'too afraid to come in' amid heightened enforcement activity. He claims that even individuals with legal documentation are choosing to stay away from job sites.

Labour shortages in construction have been well documented. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, the industry has faced persistent workforce gaps exacerbated by demographic shifts and reduced immigration flows; a 2023 survey found that 88% of contractors reported difficulty filling positions. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has similarly highlighted ongoing shortages, particularly in skilled trades, and these pressures have intensified debates about immigration's role in sustaining industries that rely heavily on manual labour.

This man is a MAGA Trump Supporter that voted for him all 3 times & he hates ICE because he says Mexicans are his friends & he works with them in his Construction Company & he keeps losing them because of ICE & not that that they aren’t U.S citizens,but they’re too afraid to work pic.twitter.com/FhIUvA08dF — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 28, 2026

ICE Enforcement and Legal Framework

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement operates under the Department of Homeland Security and is tasked with enforcing federal immigration laws, including worksite enforcement. ICE has the authority to conduct inspections, audits, and arrests related to unauthorised employment. According to ICE's official guidance, worksite enforcement aims to 'protect employment opportunities for the nation's lawful workforce' and 'remove individuals who violate immigration laws.'

However, critics argue that enforcement practices can create a 'chilling effect', discouraging even legally authorised workers from participating in the labour market. Advocacy organisations and some labour economists have noted that increased enforcement visibility can lead to confusion and fear among immigrant communities, regardless of legal status. Research from the National Bureau of Economic Research has examined how immigration enforcement impacts labour markets, finding that heightened enforcement can reduce overall employment in certain sectors, including among US-born workers, due to disruptions in workforce availability.

In statements issued by the department, DHS says that 'ICE focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety, or border security.'

Economic Dependence on Immigrant Labour

The construction industry in the United States relies significantly on immigrant workers. Data from the Pew Research Center indicates that immigrants make up approximately 25% of the construction workforce, with higher concentrations in certain states and trades. Many of these workers are legally authorised, including US citizens, permanent residents, and visa holders. However, mixed-status work environments are common, and enforcement actions can create uncertainty across entire crews.

The business owner in the video claims that his company is experiencing direct economic consequences, with project timelines and productivity affected as workers withdraw from job sites. Economists have long noted that labour supply disruptions can have cascading effects on project costs, housing supply, and broader economic activity. The Federal Reserve has previously flagged labour shortages in construction as a contributing factor to rising housing costs in certain regions. At the same time, policymakers advocating stricter enforcement argue that reducing unauthorised employment protects wages and opportunities for US citizens, a tension that remains central to the national debate over immigration policy.

Political and Social Implications

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The remarks captured in the video reflect a broader complexity within political coalitions. While support for stricter immigration enforcement remains strong among many Republican voters, there is also recognition of the economic role immigrant workers play. Public opinion data from Gallup shows that Americans hold nuanced views on immigration, with majorities supporting both stronger border security and pathways for legal employment.

The individual's comments have resonated on social media, with some users expressing sympathy for his situation while others question the broader implications of enforcement policies. The video itself does not provide independently verifiable details about the individuals or business involved, and its claims have not been corroborated through official records. Nevertheless, the sentiment expressed aligns with concerns raised by industry groups, economists, and some policymakers regarding labour shortages and enforcement impacts.