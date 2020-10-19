Videos recorded by passengers on-board an EasyJet flight shows an irate woman being forced off the flight. At around 4:35 pm, an uncooperative woman disrupted the departure of the Belfast to Edinburgh flight on Sunday, October 18. She refused to wear a mask which is compulsory for passengers taking flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the cabin crew tried to escort her off the aircraft, she launched a foul-mouthed tirade screaming that "everybody dies." She was reportedly arrested and faces investigation.

Passengers onboard flight EZY481 yesterday witnessed the meltdown that an unnamed woman had before take-off. After the flight was boarded the woman refused to wear a mask. She refused to cooperate with the cabin crew's requests for her to wear a face covering. Eventually, the crew was forced to ask the woman to deboard.

This triggered a tirade which was caught on camera and shared online. The mask-less woman was recorded gathering her things and storming down the aisle while shouting expletives at passengers and cabin crew.

An Easyjet passenger is thrown off the Belfast to Edinburgh flight this afternoon after she refused to wear a face covering ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/YwRLNBK8aA — stephen ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@LFC_blano) October 18, 2020

During her rant, she can be heard saying things like "everybody dies" whether it is from "corona or not." While taking her things and storming away, she can be heard coughing on other passengers as well. When one of the cabin crew members tells her to get off the aircraft, she retorts back with: "I hope you f*king die."

An EasyJet spokesperson confirmed the incident that took place. According to the Daily Mail, the passenger was not only escorted off the plane but was also arrested by police. The pilot was forced to alert the police when the passenger became hostile. The Scottish woman faces investigation for the incident. It is unclear if she has been released or if she remains in police custody since her arrest.

The European Aviation Safety Agency guidelines make wearing a face covering compulsory for all passengers. Passengers are not allowed to board a flight if they are not wearing a mask. Once on-board, passengers are not supposed to take their masks off until they deboard the flight. The only time passengers can remove their face covering during the flight is when they are eating or drinking. EasyJet spokesperson stated that passengers are made aware of these guidelines for the health and safety of everyone onboard.