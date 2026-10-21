A man in a hyper‑realistic Joe Biden mask and a T‑shirt reading 'FREEDOM' has been filmed eating a banana on a Texas doorstep, prompting police involvement and viral comparisons to horror film The Purge despite officers finding no evidence of a crime.

The unidentified visitor approached a house in Watauga, Texas, on 18 October, touched the doorbell camera and ate a banana through the mask before leaving. Although police found no evidence of a crime, the incident prompted a wave of reactions online, with some viewers finding the footage funny while others described it as frightening.

According to a report from FOX News, Watauga police responded to a report of suspicious activity at approximately 20:05 on 18 October. Officers reviewed the homeowner's doorbell camera footage but found no evidence that a criminal offence had occurred.

'That's the Purge': Mixed Online Reaction To Bizarre Doorstep Visit

The footage sparked discussion in the comments beneath an NBC News post on TikTok, where viewers compared the masked stranger's appearance to scenes from a horror film.

One commenter, Glitch, wrote, 'That's the purge omg', drawing a comparison with The Purge, the film franchise in which society descends into a night of lawlessness.

In this case, however, there was no reported violence or evidence of a crime, making the comparison more about the unsettling appearance than the events themselves.

Another user, verycoolkatt, questioned the police response, commenting, 'wtf are they investigating'.

Other reactions focused on the contrast between the visitor's bizarre behaviour and the possibility of encountering someone like him outside one's own home.

'Only funny bc this ain't my house', one commenter, Maleyah duh, wrote.

Another user, Tommy, offered a different perspective, saying they would also contact the police because the incident was frightening. The commenter added that the decision was not politically motivated, but rather a response to the unsettling situation.

The reactions reflected a mix of humour, confusion and unease. While some users treated the footage as an absurd prank, others questioned whether the same behaviour would feel harmless if it happened on their own doorstep.

Police Caution That 'Pranks' Can Escalate Into Confrontations

According to a report from FOX News, Watauga police said officers found no evidence of a criminal offence after reviewing the footage at the scene. A search of the surrounding neighbourhood also failed to locate the visitor.

The department said it was aware of social media posts describing similar sightings, but no additional incidents involving the person had been reported directly to police. Authorities have not identified the visitor or established why they appeared at the property.

Despite finding no evidence of a crime in this incident, police warned that behaviour intended as a joke could have serious consequences.

'The department also reminds the public that behavior perceived as threatening can lead to dangerous confrontations, potentially resulting in serious injury', police told FOX News Digital.

Authorities also encouraged residents to report concerning behaviour rather than confront individuals themselves. They warned that actions intended as pranks could cause unnecessary alarm to others.

The warning highlights the difference between how a prank may appear to the person carrying it out and how it may be perceived by a homeowner who encounters a masked stranger outside their property.

Biden Mask, 'Freedom' Shirt and Unanswered Questions

Doorbell camera footage showed the visitor wearing a mask resembling former US President Joe Biden and a shirt displaying the word 'FREEDOM', which FOX News described as resembling clothing associated with Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA.

The visitor was also seen running their fingers over the camera before eating a banana through the mask and walking away. The footage did not establish the person's identity or explain the reason for the appearance.

Although the incident has prompted comparisons to The Purge and other unsettling fictional scenarios, police have not identified any related criminal activity.

For social media users, the episode has become an example of how an apparently simple prank can quickly turn into something unsettling when it involves a stranger appearing unexpectedly at someone's home.

Police have maintained that their assessment remains unchanged: officers found no evidence that a criminal offence had occurred.