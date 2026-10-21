Police in a Fort Worth suburb say they found no evidence of a crime after a person wearing a Joe Biden mask and a 'FREEDOM' T-shirt resembling Charlie Kirk-associated apparel was filmed eating a banana on a family's doorstep.

The visitor was caught on a doorbell camera at a home in Watauga, Texas, on the evening of Sunday, 18 October 2026.

The family described the encounter as 'scary' and passed the footage to police and local media. Watauga's police chief said that 'being bizarre is not, in itself, a criminal offence'.

A Mask, a Shirt and a Banana

The Watauga family sent WFAA the Nest doorbell footage, saying they found the incident 'scary', the Dallas-Fort Worth station reported. The video shows an unidentified person wearing a mask resembling the former president and a 'FREEDOM' shirt associated with Charlie Kirk, eating a banana at the door.

The visitor ran their fingers over the doorbell camera twice and ate the banana through the mask, Fox News reported. Fox said the shirt appeared similar to those associated with Kirk and Turning Point USA, the conservative organisation he founded. The reports do not establish the shirt's origin or the visitor's political views.

The New York Post provided a more detailed description of the footage, as republished by Jingletree. A barefoot man in the mask walks up to the door and opens his jacket to reveal the 'FREEDOM' T-shirt. He peels a banana while nodding his head, then leans towards the camera for a close-up of the mask.

According to the Post, he then taps the camera, takes a bite and walks away. The Post said the shirt looked similar to the one Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

Watauga, in Tarrant County, is about 10 miles outside Fort Worth, according to the New York Post. Fox News reported that officers responded to the suspicious activity report at about 8.05pm on 18 October, while WFAA said police were made aware of the video at around that time.

'A Little Bananas'

Officers reviewed the footage at the scene and searched the surrounding neighbourhood, but could not find the person. Police said they were aware of social media posts describing similar sightings, according to WFAA, but Fox News reported that no additional reports involving the individual had been made directly to the department. Police had no other footage to release, the New York Post reported.

In a statement, Police Chief Jim Lewis struck a light tone. 'While we will leave the interpretation of this unusual combination of political figures and evening snacks to the internet, officers found no evidence that a criminal offence had occurred,' he said, WFAA reported.

'Although the individual's choice of attire and snack may have raised a few eyebrows, neither appears to have violated the law at this time,' the chief continued. 'And while we can't explain the costume, the banana, or the apparent political identity crisis, we can confirm that being bizarre is not, in itself, a criminal offence.'

He added: 'The Watauga Police Department takes these types of reports seriously, however, and we encourage residents to continue reporting suspicious activity, even when the circumstances are a little bananas.'

The department also issued a more serious warning. Behaviour 'perceived as threatening can lead to dangerous confrontations, potentially resulting in serious injury', police said, according to Fox News. They urged residents to call officers about concerning behaviour rather than confronting people themselves. The advice was framed as general guidance for residents.

Police also said behaviour 'intended as a joke or prank can sometimes cause unnecessary concern for others'.

Viral Reaction

The footage spread quickly online. A post by Polymarket on X saying that Texas police had determined 'no crime was committed', a stronger formulation than the department's finding of no evidence of an offence, had drawn more than 1.5 million views and about 21,000 likes.

BREAKING: Texas police respond after man wearing Joe Biden mask & Charlie Kirk shirt appears on a family's doorstep eating a banana, but determine no crime was committed. pic.twitter.com/JJhtACoUjW — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 20, 2026

Other social media users called the clip 'scary and so confusing at the same time', while one warned against 'playing with people's doors', the New York Post reported. Some joked about the episode. 'He should have been eating ice cream,' one wrote, a reference to Biden's well-known fondness for the dessert.

Others pointed to the risks. 'I am guessing there is a good chance your life ends early if that is how you spend your evenings in texas, even around halloween,' another user replied.

Local viewers also weighed in after FOX 4 reported the incident on Monday, 19 October, Wide Open Country reported. 'I swear, something is going on this month!' one X user wrote. Another joked: 'Weird.....my own overnight doorbell experience wasn't a banana.'

A third suggested the masked man was a local television presenter running late, telling him he was 'late for his newscast' and should 'get back to the studio'. None of the reports identified who was behind the mask.

Until the visitor is identified, Watauga police are asking residents to keep reporting any further sightings to officers rather than approaching the masked figure themselves.