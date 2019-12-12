"The Masked Singer" season 2 returned with a holiday-themed semi-final episode last night. The star-studded event featured some exciting performances and several moments to create a festive mood. However, it wasn't a happy ending for not just one, but two contestants.

"Two Masks Take It Off" kicked off with Nick Cannon's grand entrance alongside four men dressed as Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer and special guest Mariah Carey. Meanwhile, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were also dressed to look festive and glitzy. The five remaining contestants—Fox, Rottweiler, Thingamajig, Flamingo, and Leopard—took the stage one after the other to convince the audience one more time, and to earn a spot in finals. They performed holiday-inspired songs and provided one more clue.

The first performance of "The Masked Singer" season 2 semi-finals was delivered by Fox, who was adorning a mistletoe. He sang "This Christmas" by Donny Hathaway. One of his clues included a piano in a theatre and the name Richard. Jeong insisted on Jamie Foxx, and Scherzinger called out for Tyrese.

Next up was Rottweiler, who presented some clues such as a passport. He performed The Killers' hit "Mr. Brightside" and McCarthy said that he deserves to make it to the finals. The guesses included the names of James Franco and Darren Criss.

Thingamajig talked about his parents' struggles and hard work. He even presented a knee brace and kinesiology diploma. He sang a mind-blowing version of Bing Crosby's "Winter Wonderland." The judges guessed him to be Victor Oladipo, Montell Jordan, and Dennis Rodman.

After dropping a few hints, Flamingo revealed that she was in her church choir and had an album called "Naughty and Nice." She performed "Hallelujah" by Jeff Buckley. The guess was Adrienne Bailon.

The last performer was Leopard, who talked about the early days of his career. He also delivered a repeated reference to his "cubs." He sang "Big Spender" by Shirley Bassey and judges said that it was his best performance yet. The judges gave their guesses again, calling a few names including Eric Benet, Jeff Goldblum, and Seal.

Following the performances, Thingamajig and Leopard were eliminated and unmasked. Thingamajig was revealed to be Victor Oladipo and Leopard was Seal.

"The Masked Singer" season 2 returns next week with final rounds on FOX.