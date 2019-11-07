After two weeks of hiatus, America's most popular singing reality show "The Masked Singer" season 2 returned. The series aired two-episode back-to-back due to the ongoing World Series championship. During this episode, two masked contenders were unveiled and eliminated.

In the first episode of "The Masked Singer" season 2 Week 5, Rottweiler, Ladybug, Tree, Penguin, Flower and Fox took the stage one after the other to perform. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarty, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong returned as judges, and Nick Cannon added interesting commentary to the show as the show host.

First one to perform tonight was Rottweiler "Love Runs Out" by OneRepublic, followed by Ladybug performing "Juice" by Lizzo. Up next was Tree singing "Think" by Aretha Franklin, and Penguin performing "All About that Bass" by Meghan Trainor. The last two to perform in episode 5 were Flower singing "Cheap Thrills" by Sia and Fox singing "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" by Panic! At the Disco.

Meanwhile, former NSYNC member Joey Fatone made a special appearance. The former pop star competed last season as Rabbit. As always, the performers took the stage for the judges and the audiences to vote for their favourite Masked Singer. Unfortunately, together the audience and the judges decided to vote off Penguin who was revealed to be Sherri Shepherd, an actress, comedian, author and television personality.

Moving on to episode two of "The Masked Singer" season 2 week 5. In the second hour, "Black-ish" actor Anthony Anderson joined judges for this episode.

The first one to perform tonight was Black Widow. She sang "Believe by Cher." She was followed by Thingamajig singing "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" by The Temptations. Up next was Butterfly singing "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones. Leopard performed "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry and Flamingo sang "Never Enough" by Loren Allred.

For the second unmasking and elimination, Black Widow was sent home and revealed to be Raven-Symone' of "That's So Raven" fame. She has also appeared on ABC's "Empire" and "Black-ish."

"The Masked Singer" season 2 will return next week on Wednesday on Fox.