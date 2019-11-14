America's most popular talent show is back, and it is nothing short of spectacular. The talented masked singers continue to wow the audience and the judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. And show host continues to entertain us with his entertaining commentary.

For "The Masked Singer" episode 7 performances included Fox, Ladybug, Flower, Tree, and Rottweiler. Each contestant shared clues about their identities. Did you get tonight's right?

Week 6 opened with Fox's performance who sang "Every Little Step" by Bobby Brown showing off some really good dance moves.

Next up was Ladybug. She sang "Youngblood" by 5 Seconds of Summer and revealed a major hint. "In my youth, I wasn't afraid to get a little mud on my tires," she said as a reference clue.

Her performance was followed by Flower and she sang "Amazed" by Lonestar. As the guessing game continues, Tree took the stage to perform "No Excuses" by Meghan Trainor. Her performance was nothing less than perfect, oozing with energy and scintillating vocals.

But the best was yet to come. Rottweiler took the stage next to perform Ed Sheeran's "Castle on a Hill" and his performance garnered plenty of praises. McCarthy felt this was the best on the season so far. The internet is abuzz with guesses, and audiences believe it is American Idol alum, Chris Daughtry.

Each contestant brought a revealing item with them as a clue. Fox presented a boombox, looking at which Ken Jeong suggested Sean Stockman of Boyz II Men. Ladybug unravelled a golf cart. Jeong guessed her to be Lindsay Lohan and Scherzinger suggested Jamie Lynn Spears. As for Flower, she presented a deck of cards as the revealing item. Triumph said it was Jennifer Holiday and McCarthy is insistent on Anita Baker as her guess.

Tree's revealing item was a bowl of soup that left everyone perplexed. And for Rottweiler, the revealing item was a portrait drawn by him.

Week 6 eliminated Ladybug who was revealed as Kelly Osbourne, the Emmy Award winner, and Fashion Police host.

"The Masked Singer" season 2 will return next Wednesday on FOX.