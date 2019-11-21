"The Masked Singer" season 2 week 7 unmasked and eliminated another frontrunner. The shocking elimination came after a slew of impressive performances. Here is what happened on the November 20 episode of America's most popular reality competition show.

Nick Cannon returned as show host and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong along with guest judge Joel McHale got back to their judges' duty. Meanwhile, the four contestants—Flamingo, Leopard, Flower, and Rottweiler—were paired up to perform. The masked celebrities sang and provided new clues for their identity.

First up was Flamingo. She performed "Lady Marmalade" by Patti LaBelle. Showed Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal as her clues. She even spoke in Spanish. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke felt that this was the best performance of the season so far. The judges' panel guessed her to be the "The Real" host Adrienne Bailon or Fantasia.

Performing next was Leopard. He sang a cover of "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire. Unfortunately, his low-energy performances failed to impress the judges and the audiences, who voted Flamingo's performance over Leopard's. For his clue package, a baseball bat and an Australian flag appeared. Judges think it could be Jamie Foxx, Billy Porter, or RuPaul. Donald Glover and Seal were among other names.

This was followed by a second pairing. Flower took the stage to sing "Alone" by Heart. For her clue package, a disco ball and perfumes appeared. She even talked about taking a "leap of faith." And in the background during her performance, images of pattycake appeared. This led judges to believe that she is Patti LaBelle. Barbara Streisand and Bjork were among other names.

Last up was the Rottweiler. His clue package consisted of a yoga mat, awards, and a calendar set to September. He sang "Grenade" by Bruno Mars and the judges guessed him to be Darren Criss, Gavin Rossdale, Billie Joe Armstrong, and, Mario Lopez. The audiences voted Rottweiler over the Flower.

This sent Leopard and Flower to smackdown round for them to face-off to stay in the competition. Leopard performed "Don't Cha" by The Pussycat Dolls feat. Busta Rhymes. And Flower sang "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. After the vote, Leopard emerged victorious and Flower had to unmask.

The judges' guess was correct, it is Patti LaBelle under the mask.

Following Flower's elimination, the remaining contestants of "The Masked" season 2 are Flamingo, Leopard, Rottweiler, Mr. Fox, Tree, Thingamajig, and Butterfly.

'The Masked" Season 2 returns in December for a "Clash of the Masks."