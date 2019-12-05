"The Masked Singer" season 2 returned from two-week hiatus tonight for an uninterrupted run that ends with Wednesday, December 18 finale. The quarterfinals featured some scintillating performances and difficult sendoff. Here is what happened on the episode of America's popular singing contest.

Nick Cannon reprised his role as the show's emcee and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong returned to the judges' panel. Tonight's episode featured one of the hardest eliminations after four contestants put up a strong fight. Butterfly, Fox, Thingamajig, and Tree were brought together by guest panelist Joel McHale.

The first one to perform for "The Masked Singer" season 2 week 8 was Butterfly. She delivered an impressive performance of her rendition of Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry." She admitted that she was nervous to compete against the giants of "The Masked Singer" season 2. As for the clue package, she showed a playbill revealing that she has been to Broadway at some point in her career. The guesses included Leona Lewis, Kerry Washington and Michelle Williams.

Next up was Fox. He gave a powerful performance of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" showcasing his awesome vocals. For new clues about his identity, he offered to reveal that he called himself "True blue superhero." Among many names, judges guessed him to be, some were AJ McLean, Taye Diggs and Jammie Fox.

The Fox was declared the winner of the faceoff with Butterfly.

For the second faceoff Thingamajig took the stage first. The clue package included references to the state of Maryland. Following which he performed "Haven't Met You Yet" by Michael Buble. The judges guess included R&B singers from the 1990s such as Montell Jordan and Brian McKnight.

The last performance was delivered by The Tree. She used the "smelly cat" reference in her clue package and a witch hat. She performed "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler and the judges guessed her to be Lisa Kudrow, Nia Vardalos, Anna Gasteryer and Megan Mullally.

After the vote count, The Tree was declared the winner of the faceoff.

Butterfly and Thingamajig entered SmackDown competition to save themselves from elimination. During this round, Butterfly sang "Believer" by Imagine Dragons and Thingamajig sang "Caught Up" by Usher.

"The Masked Singer" season 2 Week 8 Unmasking

After week 8, the remaining contestants are Fox, Thingamajig, Tree, Flamingo, Rottweiler, or Leopard.

"The Masked Singer" season 2 returns for "Two Masks Take It Off: Holiday Semifinals" on Wednesday, December 11, on Fox.