"The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 6 witnessed the performances of four remaining contestants from Group B for a spot in the "Super 9" finals. The show ended with an unexpected elimination revealing the final three who will make it to the finals and compete with the final three from the other two groups for the top spot in America's most popular reality talent show.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger returned as judges and panelists and they were joined by season 1 winner and guest judge T-Pain. Nick Cannon joined again as the show's host.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 6 featured "Friends in High Places: Group B Championships" and saw Kitty, Taco, Banana, and Frog return yet another performance. The show kicked off with a group performance. The four contestants took the stage together to sing "Larger Than Life" by Backstreet Boys.

Next up were individual performances wherein each contestant revealed a clue package that showcased their loved ones and friends' identities. First up was Kitty, who presented her childhood friend giving out secrets about the contestant in the clue package. Following this, she sang Miranda Lambert's "Mama's Broken Heart." Some of the guesses about Kitty's identity included the names of actress Christina Ricci, Kristen Bell, Haylie Duff and more.

Taco took the stage next and revealed his celeb friend, who was disguised, dished out details about Taco and his life. It was revealed that both friends are now parents. Taco performed a rendition of "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" by the Four Tops. The guesses from panelists include the likes of Howie Mandel, Jerry Springer, and Barry Manilow.

Banana was up next, whose family presented the clue package revealing he is a "great role model." Banana sing a version of "Lean On Me" by Bill Withers. Following which he said that his father, who was his best friend, recently passed away. The guesses included names of car racing driver Michael Andretti, singer Brad Paisley, Johnny Knoxville.

The last clue package and performance was presented by Frog. A member of Frog's team divulged details of his life. He performed "You Dropped a Bomb on Me" by The Gap Band. He was guessed to be Tommy Davidson, rapper Omarion, and Ludacris.

During the results time, one contestant was sent home—Taco. His identity was unveiled and he turned out to be "Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 airs Wednesdays on Fox