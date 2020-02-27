"The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 5 unmasked and eliminated a possible frontrunner in a shocking elimination. On Wednesday night, the show featured Group B playoffs—Banana, Frog, Kitty, Taco, and Mouse. Meanwhile, we were joined by the returning panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, alongside special guest Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias.

Nick Cannon returned as the show host and kicked off the segment by introducing the first performer of the night, Banana. He sang Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" and earned a round of applause form the audience. As for his clue package, it included a digital clock with odd numbers, cowboy boots, a silver bunny, and more.

Next up was Mouse, who performed a rendition of Natalie Cole's "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)." And she called the singer a good friend of hers. In her clue package, we saw a rhino statue and an image of hands. She loves to read a good romance novel with a glass of wine.

Moving forward, the next singer on the stage was Frog. For his clue package, he typed the word CSI on a typewriter. Also, he showed stars from Hollywood Walk of Fame and toy soldiers. For his performance, he sang "In Da Club" by 50 Cent with a twist to it. Guesses are that the person behind the Frog's mask is an actor and rapper.

Following Frog, we had Taco. In his video package, he said that people might think of him "buttoned-up mild type," but he is actually a hot-headed person until he met the love of his life. He even revealed his astrological sign is Gemini before he kicked off his performance for the night. He was singing "Bossa Nova Baby" by Elvis Presley. His performance floored the audience and the special guest Iglesias, who said "[This episode] moved me emotionally, it made me hungry. And this performance, I was blown away. Honestly, I did not expect that to come out of you."

The final performance was delivered by Kitty who definitely emerged as one of the audience's favourite of the episode. She revealed she likes to sew stuff for the ones she loves and gave a reference to Little Red Riding Hood. She sang "Mercy" by Brett Young.

The five performances were followed by casting of votes by panelists and audiences. Mouse received the fewest votes and was unmasked. In a shocking twist, she was revealed to be a legendary singer Dionne Warwick. Warwick is a six-time Grammy winner, a television host, and actress. She has actively participated in philanthropic work and was a former United Nations Global Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization and United States Ambassador of Health.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 5 returns next week on Wednesday, March 4 with Group B Championships. Kitty, Frog, Taco, and Banana will compete against each other for final spots.