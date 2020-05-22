Another scintillating season of "The Masked Singer" concluded this Thursday. The two-part finale closed with the unmasking of the remaining three contestants and the big reveal: the winner of "The Masked Singer" season 3.

After Part-1 of the finals on Wednesday night, the final four battled it out for Golden Mask and the competition came down to Night Angel, Frog, and Turtle. Rhino was unmasked to Barry Zito and was eliminated from the finale. Thursday night, the final three contestants returned for the grand finale and delivered their final performances.

Meanwhile, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were back on the judges' chair and Nick Cannon returned to his hosting duties. And Turtle, Night Angel, and Frog took the stage one after the other for their final round of performances.

Frog kicked off the grand finale by singing "Bad Boy for Life" by Black Rob, Mark Curry & P. Diddy. The turtle was next and performed a sentimental rendition of "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi, and Night Angel delivered a strong performance of "River Deep, Mountain High" by Tina Turner.

Ultimately, it was now the time for the judges and the studio audience to cast the votes and take their favourite contestants to victory. Nick Cannon returned to the stage to reveal how each singer ranked.

It was revealed that Frog ended in third place and unmasked to be the rapper Bow Wow. Apart from his songs, he is known for acting stints in movies and television series "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," "Entourage," and "CSI: Cyber."

"But there were a lot of strong vocalists here, so I knew I wasn't going to out-sing or out-ballad anybody. So I said, you know what, I'm gonna come with the swag, I'm gonna add a little bit of this, a little bit of that," Bow Wow said when asked to comment about his second runners-up position.

Following this reveal, Cannon announced the winner of the season. "The Masked Singer" season 3 winner is Night Angel. Under the mask, there was a television personality, vocalist, and Grammy winner for best R&B song on the TLC hit song "No Scrubs," Kandi Brauss. She is a part of the American vocal group Xscape and also appeared in the second season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

"For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head," Brauss said after removing her Night Angel mask. "But thank you. So I had really stopped. And I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back."

This means Turtle landed the position of a runner-up. He was revealed to be "Dream Street" member Jesse McCartney.

"Hats off to Night Angel, who crushed. This is an experience I'll never forget," McCartney said.