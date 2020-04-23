"The Masked Singer" Season 3 is only a few episodes away from its finale. The show will soon reveal its winner and feature its final unmasking. However, before it all happens, the competition must go through some eliminations by the way of face-offs. This week's episode was "Mother of All Final Face Offs-Part 2" which will lead to the battle between the sixes, next week. Here is a detailed recap of the episode.

Last week, fans witnessed Night Angel, Kangaroo, Astronaut, and Turtle's face-offs in the first round. Following this, there was a smackdown round wherein Kangaroo and Astronaut competed against each other for the third spot in the final sixes. The results saw the departure of Kangaroo who was revealed to be television actress Jordyn Woods.

This Wednesday, panellists Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong were joined by guest judge Sharon Osbourne. And Nick Cannon returned to his hosting duties with Banana, Kitty, Frog, and Rhino taking the stage one after the other in a face-off to get one step closer to the finale.

The first face-off took place between Frog and Kitty, who belong to Group B of "The Masked Singer" season 3. Frog delivered an entertaining performance of Pitbull's "Fireball" which was overpowered by fun dance moves that made Osbourne ask him "what is he doing later, tonight."

Up next was Kitty, performing a rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colours" and impressed the judges with her musical abilities. Her performance was an instant mood changer after Frog's energetic gig. The singing made Scherzinger teary-eyed.

After Kitty's beautiful performance, it isn't hard to guess that the audience chose her over Frog.

Next up were Banana and Rhino battling in the face-off. Banana sang a rendition of Bob Dylan's "Knocking on Heaven's Door." And Rhino delivered a performance of "10,000 Hours" by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber.

In the smackdown, fans and judges witness Kitty singing Sia's "Unstoppable" and Banana performing "Brick House" by The Commodores.

Among the two, Banana was sent home. He was revealed to be Bret Michaels, American singer-songwriter, as guessed correctly by the guest judge.