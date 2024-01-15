Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed many crucial decisions have gone against them "all season" after his side was denied a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag was irked after Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho was not given a penalty after being pushed over by Spurs' Destiny Udogie in the first half of their Premier League meeting on Sunday.

Foul on Garnacho

The referee did not ask for a VAR review after the challenge as the game ended in a 2-2 draw, much to the frustration of the Dutch boss. The scoreline was 1-1 at the half-hour mark, courtesy of goals from Red Devils' Rasmus Hojlund and Spurs' Richarlison.

When Manchester United were in the lead in the first half, Italian left-back Udogie made a foul on Garnacho in the 32nd minute inside the penalty area. But referee John Brooks allowed play to continue and the incident went unchecked with VAR, leaving the Red Devils player and boss in the dugout shocked.

Ten Hag was asked if he was surprised by the denied penalty after the match. To which, the Dutch boss replied: "Yes."

"What can you do? But I am used to it, all season that is the case. At Spurs it was similar, a clear handball from [Cristian] Romero and I can list a number more. At some point in the season I think it will turn to our side. Let's hope for that," added Ten Hag.

Erik Ten Hag on whether Man Utd should have had a pen for Udogie challenge on Garnacho: ‘Yes. What can you do? But I am used to it, all season that is the case. At Spurs was similar, a clear handball from Romero and I can list a number more. In some point I think it will turn.”… — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 14, 2024

The Old Trafford side was 2-1 up at the half-time whistle after Marcus Rashford put the hosts in the lead with his 40th-minute strike. However, head coach Ange Postecoglou's visitors came from behind again just moments into the second half, with Rodrigo Bentancur cancelling out Rashford's goal.

Manchester United were denied a penalty even in the corresponding fixture away at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year. The Red Devils believed they should have received a penalty when Spurs defender Cristian Romero handled the ball.

Earlier this season, Ten Hag was left angry when a marginal offside call was given against Garnacho and a possible penalty for Hojlund in the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal in September. He also felt Manchester City had been awarded a soft penalty in their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in October.

Ten Hag slams his defenders after 2-2 draw

Ten Hag, meanwhile, also criticised his defenders for conceding two "soft goals" against Spurs, while the head coach praised his side's goal scorers.

"I think we scored two great goals and we concede two very soft goals. We should concede set plays better. The second goal, from a goal kick, we should defend better. The first is the corner and we got two warnings. You have to be more physical. That shouldn't happen," added Ten Hag.

Spurs have three wins out of their last five league outings. Richarlison, who opened the scoring for them at Old Trafford, has now scored six goals in as many Premier League games for the visitors. Against Manchester United, Spurs were also without three players, including captain Son Heung-min - away with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Having clinched just one win in their last five Premier League matches, Manchester United are currently placed seventh in the table with 32 points.

Manchester United sit seventh in the table after Sunday's draw with Spurs, eight points off Arsenal in fourth having played a game more. After 21 games, Red Devils are eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and 11 behind leaders Liverpool, with both Gunners and Reds having a game in hand.

With the winter break on, Manchester United will next return to action on Jan. 28 for their FA Cup fourth-round. Their opponents for the match are yet to be decided.

Manchester United's next Premier League match is against Wolves on Feb. 1 at Molineux Stadium.