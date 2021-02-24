Matthew Modine is still remaining mum on whether he is in "Stranger Things" season 4, although he has given cryptic statements in interviews, including his recent one on Tuesday.

The actor, who played Dr. Martin Brenner aka Eleven's Papa in season 1, said he would love to return to the show. He said he would "love to be invited back" as he "really enjoyed working" with showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer and the assembled crew.

"It's extraordinary how it took off and the heights it's flown to. It's a global phenomenon," Modine said when asked about his possible return to "Stranger Things" season 4 in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

"If they choose to bring me back, I'll jump in head first," he added.

The 61-year-old "Full Metal Jacket" star also made it known at the onset of the interview that he cannot divulge his location. He is "in a secret place, in a secret world, in a state I can't tell you." He could be teasing his character's fate in the upcoming season. Dr. Brenner could be in the Upside Down given how he ended up in the jaws of the Demogorgon in season 1.

Read more 'Stranger Things' season 4 set photos confirm return of 'Papa'

Despite the cryptic replies, fans can already confirm that Modine is in "Stranger Things" season 4. He was spotted on the set in Atlanta, Georgia behind the wheel of a car. There is no mistaking his signature white locks. He was photographed on the set late in January with fans commenting that he was there not just for a visit but to film his scenes.

Modine is definitely having fun with "Stranger Things" fans as he has been teasing his character's return in the installment. He seemed to hint in previous interviews that Dr. Brenner is alive because no one found his dead body. The creators themselves teased the actor's involvement when they reiterated the importance of finding a corpse in telling if that character is coming back or not.

Moreover, in season 2 one of Dr. Brenner's former colleagues at the Hawkins Lab told Eleven that he knows where her papa is. Fans think that Modine could return in "Stranger Things" season 4 as the "American" taken captive by the Russians.