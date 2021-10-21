PSG forward Mauro Icardi excused himself from training over the weekend and did not take part in the club's 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. It has since been revealed that the player is not mentally prepared to play because of trouble in his marriage with Wanda Nara. Now, it appears as though the pair may have finally patched things up.

The saga started over the weekend when fans noticed that Nara wiped all of Icardi's photos from her Instagram. She later shared a story accusing someone, presumably her husband, of ruining another family because of a wh*re.

She had reportedly left Paris with her children in tow and returned to Milan, but Icardi confused fans by posting a mother's day greeting dedicated to Nara on his Instagram just hours later.

The cause of the breakup is an alleged affair between Icardi and Argentine actress China Suarez, whose messages Nara allegedly discovered on her husband's phone. The actress has since denied these reports.

Regardless of the cause, Icardi missed the Champions League match despite being physically fit enough to play. He later shared a post on Instagram which may indicate that his efforts to fix his marriage may have paid off.

In a photo of himself with his arm around Nara, he said: "Thank you my love for continuing to trust in this beautiful family, thank you for being the engine of our lives. I love you." He tagged Nara in the post, seemingly showing that he has been given another chance.

He then posted another photo and said: "It hurts so much to hurt your loved ones. You only heal when you have forgiveness from who you hurt."

Icardi spoke of forgiveness, leading many to believe that Wanda, who is also his agent, may have softened her stance. While marital troubles are not new in the football world, not many couples are as equally intriguing as Icardi and Nara. While others are simply known as WAGs, Nara is also the player's agent and the controversial manner by which they got together is still fresh in everyone's memory.

Nara had been married to Argentine footballer Maxi Lopez when she started a relationship with Icardi, who was Maxi's teammate in Sampodria at the time.