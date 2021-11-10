Nico Rosberg continues to advise Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen on how he can beat Lewis Hamilton to the title in 2021, with the Dutchman currently leading the championship by 19 points. The 2016 champion has urged the Red Bull racer to take advantage of the Mercedes driver when "loses his head."

The 2021 season has four races remaining and Verstappen extended his lead to 19 points by taking victory ahead of Hamilton at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. The Red Bull cars are again expected to be ahead of their title rivals when the F1 juggernaut arrives in Brazil for the Sao Paolo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

Rosberg has urged Verstappen to take advantage of Hamilton when he is at his weakest, while also suggesting that his former Mercedes teammate loses his head when things do not go his way. The German is certain that Hamilton will fight back before the end of the season to turn things around in the championship, and hence feels it is important for Red Bull to maximise their advantage.

"You have to take advantage of Lewis' weak phases," Rosberg said, as quoted on Planet F1. "When he loses his motivation and his head. Then it's full attack!"

"In other words, you have to get the maximum number of points possible, because you should never write Lewis off. He always comes back," the German added.

Rosberg had picked Hamilton as the title favourite owing to the British driver's vast experience in winning and fighting for world championships in Formula 1. The 2021 campaign is the first time Verstappen is engaged in an F1 title fight from start to finish, which Rosberg feels requires an immense amount of mental strength.

"Max is really super strong," Rosberg said. "Mental strength is essential in a duel like this. It's certainly not easy for Max, because it's the first time he's been in such a situation. And then against the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time. In this respect, he already deserves the greatest recognition."