Nico Rosberg was holding off from predicting the 2021 Formula 1 Drivers' Champion with title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton separated by just 12 points. The German has now gotten off the fence and picked a winner going into the final five rounds of the ongoing campaign.

The championship lead has swung between the Red Bull Racing driver and Mercedes' reigning F1 champion as the season progressed with Verstappen currently leading the way after his victory at the United States Grand Prix. Rosberg is certain that there will be more twists and turns before the 2021 champion is crowned.

Hamilton is seeking his eighth Drivers' Championship title while Verstappen is chasing his maiden title, and Rosberg feels the experience of his former Mercedes teammate will win out in the end. The 2016 world champion feels there is more pressure on the Dutch racer than the Briton owing to it being his first head-to-head battle for the title.

Mercedes' seven-time champion, on the other hand, has been battling for the title since making his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007. Rosberg, who shared a frosty relationship with Hamilton during their title battles, believes when the pressure mounts in the closing races, he will come out on top despite currently trailing the Red Bull driver.

"It's exciting as ever, it's unbelievable. You have the two best of their generations going head to head and Verstappen is really in unbelievable form at the moment," Rosberg said, as quoted on Grand Prix 247.

"But somehow I just think that Lewis, with his experience, is still going to pull it his way at the very end," he added. "Verstappen is under more pressure because it's the first time he's in this situation."

"Lewis has done this before, he's already won seven titles, he's been in a title fight towards the end of the season nine or 10 times. For Max, it's the first time ever and that is such an extreme situation to be in."

Verstappen and Hamilton will resume their battle at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. The race is scheduled for Sunday, Nov 7 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and the current favourite remains the Dutchman with the high altitude nature of the track expected to suit the Red Bull team.