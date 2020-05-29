Maya Hawke talked about the thrill of being a "Stranger Things" fan, to starring in the Netflix show. She also shares how she relates to the personality of her character, Robin.

The rising star revealed that she did not have a "fandom reaction" when she got the chance to try out for a role on the show. Instead, she had a "thrilling reaction" to the idea that she could say the dialogue created by the showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, which she described were "intelligently and so specifically" written.

"For an actor, you're a fan of the show not just as an entity...You're a fan of the people who make it, the action that goes on in it, the dialogue, the environment [and] the fun it looks like people are having," Variety quoted Hawke as saying during her appearance on the latest installment of Netflix's FYSEE TV series "Scene Stealers."

The 21-year-old American actress talked about how her character's personality resonated with her. She said she loved playing Robin because they share the same personality.

"She really allows me to embrace parts of myself that I've often tried to hide. She has this darkness to her, this kind of physical awkwardness, a little bit of a social outcast feeling to her and an intense intelligence. Those are all pieces of my personality, but they're not necessarily the ones that I try to put first," Hawke revealed.

She also addressed fans shipping Robin and Steve and admitted that she liked how the show left them as friends. She considered it "refreshing to see a bond between a man and a woman" that is not romantic.

"It's their togetherness that comes as a true friendship in understanding through opposition. Seeing that is almost revolutionary," Hawke shared.

As for working on "Stranger Things" Season 3, she said she feels fortunate to have acted opposite Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica). She said Keery was an "incredible leader" and that he saw the humour in everything and saw "depth where depth lies." She also called Matarazzo and Ferguson "so unbelievably talented." She praised Keery and Matarazzo's chemistry and said she felt honoured to be a part of that.