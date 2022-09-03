France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly gotten in touch with brothers Paul and Mathias Pogba on Thursday to seek clarification on scandalous statements made about him by the latter on social media.

Last week, Mathias came out with various accusations against his brother Paul, who now plays for Serie A side Juventus FC. Among the many claims, he said that his younger sibling had hired a witch doctor to curse the PSG star.

Mbappe, 23, has found himself getting dragged in what is alleged to be an £11 million blackmail plot against Paul Pogba that is being spearheaded by Mathias and a group of their childhood friends.

Mathias initially issued a statement on TikTok in French, Spanish, Italian and English, claiming that he has a number of explosive revelations about his brother whom he said was not a "trustworthy person" and did not deserve to play for France in the World Cup.

After that, Mathias tweeted directly to Mbappe, saying "Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, the marabou is known! Sorry to this brother, a so called muslim deep in witchcraft, it's never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!"

Kylian, à présent tu comprends? J'ai rien de négatif contre toi, mes dires sont pour ton bien, tout est vrai et avéré, le marabou est connu! Désolé de ce frère, un soi disant musulman à fond dans la sorcellerie, il n'est jamais bon d'avoir un hypocrite et un traître près de soi! — Mathias Pogba (@LeMathiasPogba) August 28, 2022

According to The Sun, French media have been reporting that Mbappe had reached out to ask the brothers why his name was dragged into the whole mess.

The PSG forward as well as Paul Pogba are both reportedly keen to get the situation under control as soon as possible especially since the 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching. The two national team players want to clear the air before they share the dressing room again in November.

It is unclear if Mbappe received the clarification that he needed from the Pogba brothers.

It was revealed earlier this week that Paul, his mother, and his agent have already filed complaints with French and Italian police. Apart from being blackmailed for £11million in exchange for "protection" for the past 13 years. Paul also claimed that he was abducted and held in a Paris apartment in France earlier this year by a group of armed men and his childhood friends. An investigation into the matter is still in progress.