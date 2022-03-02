Kylian Mbappe's future is still hanging in the balance despite earlier suggestions that he has made up his mind to join Real Madrid this summer. With the days passing quickly until his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, it appears that there are more reasons for the prolific forward to stay at the Parc des Princes for a while longer.

Mbappe is contracted to PSG until June 30, and will be available to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. He has been vocal about the dream of wearing the famous white shirt for a number of years, and it appears as though that dream will finally come to fruition.

However, PSG have reportedly offered him a new deal that could make him the highest-paid player on the planet. On top of that, he may find more motivation to stay due to certain club records. He scored two goals last weekend, which allowed him to match Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club's second highest goalscorer of all time. "I've equalled [Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tally] and, if there are no big problems, I'll overtake him," Mbappe said, as quoted by Marca.

Only Edinson Cavani is ahead, but Mbappe will need another season or two to score another 44 goals to break the 200-goal record. "Cavani's record remains [to be broken]. We'll see how it goes. You can't ignore the prospect of being the top scorer in PSG's history," he said, admitting that the prospect is weighing on his mind.

The club is also on course to win Ligue 1 this season, and are still in a strong position in the Champions League. If the club brings home the silverware, PSG are hoping that the Frenchman can be swayed. His commitment to the club remains clear for now, after having secured the loan goal that gave them the victory in the first leg of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

He didn't hesitate to celebrate against his potential future employers either. Fans at the Parc des Princes have made it known that they want Mbappe to stay, and it remains to be seen if the Santiago Bernabeu will take kindly to him especially if he scores on March 9.