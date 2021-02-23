Meek Mill said he already apologised to Vanessa Bryant after she called him out for his "extremely insensitive" lyric about Kobe's death in "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)."

In the unreleased track, the rapper referenced the NBA star's death in a helicopter crash with the line, "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe." The lyric made headlines on social media after it leaked last week and fans called out Meek Mill for being disrespectful. They wanted him to apologise or clarify the meaning behind the line.

Up until that time, all he did was launch into a series of angry tirades on Twitter. In his recent tweet though, he revealed that he has already apologised to Kobe's widow. He said he did it in private to respect her family who is still grieving the loss of the NBA legend last year in January.

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Meek Mill's apology came hours after Vanessa shared her thoughts on the lyric on her Instagram Story on Monday. She posted a screenshot of the line along with a message addressed to the rapper.

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive [sic] and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this," she wrote.

"If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact," Vanessa concluded.

The 38-year old also included a screenshot of the message she received from Chicago Sky basketball player Candace Parker about the rapper. She consoled the mum-of-three as she wrote, "I'm sorry you and your girls have to continually deal with s**t like this. It's not fair it's not right! We love you and am continually in awe in your ability to take the high rode [sic]."

Shortly after Vanessa called him out, Meek Mill first sent a series of tweets in which he seemed to be complaining at no one in particular. He wrote "I'm going back savage in this s**t...f**k ya feelings! and Head taps for n#%ga tryna pull my card!"